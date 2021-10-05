Marquette volleyball eyes long playoff run behind depth, talented senior class

“The girls want to beat sectionals really, really bad,” Newland said. “They have the capability of doing that if they put forth the best game they have. I have a feeling they can do it, it just depends on how they come out and how they’re reared up, if they don’t get the nerves up in the head.”

Marquette ran up against Kouts in the sectional finals in 2020, and lost in four sets. The Mustangs went on to lose to eventual state champions Pioneer in the regional final.

This time around, Reyna and her teammates want to put themselves in the position to play deeper into the tournament. They’ll get an important dry run against the Mustangs (20-7) in Michigan City at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

“I think that having the opportunity to play (Kouts) before sectionals is really good for us so that we can see how they play, so we get kind of like an advantage as well,” Reyna said. “They have a really strong hitter as well because we play club with her. But we just need to be on our A-game and be really concentrated on the court for us to be able to dominate the sectional.”

Reyna was referencing Kouts standout Sophia Foster, who also plays at KeAloha Volleyball Club with her, Kirby, Oselka and Julia Maggio.