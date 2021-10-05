Marquette volleyball eyes long playoff run behind depth, talented senior class

CALUMET TOWNSHIP — By far, the loudest the gym got at Calumet on Monday night was whenever Marquette senior Julia Molina registered a kill.
Molina, an outside hitter in her fourth season on varsity, isn’t the Blazers’ best weapon. But her teammates love her, and so when she rotated in and made her presence felt, registering four kills in a 25-10, 25-10, 25-10 win over Calumet, her teammates went wild.
Blazers coach Xena Newland moved her starters to the bench for most of the final two sets, and Molina didn’t disappoint.
Senior setter Jessica Kirby couldn’t keep a wide smile from appearing on her face when talking about her longtime teammate.
“We had too much fun on the bench,” Kirby said. “We were really excited for Julia. She’s a very sweet person, and she’s always cheering for us. For us to be able to cheer for her, we want to just make sure we really do.”
Newland appreciates her team's willingness to play different roles as needed.
She even swapped out Kirby for freshman setter Elaina Balling late on, and Kirby was happy to give her understudy plenty of encouragement and feedback from the sideline.
The Blazers (19-3) have won 14 of their last 15 matches partly by taking full advantage of their depth, along with peak performances from their senior class.
Senior outside hitter Sophie Reyna also logged a light shift on Monday, tallying five kills. But she’s been solid throughout the season, leading the team with 118 kills on 285 attempts.
Then there have been the contributions from freshmen like right-side hitter Livia Balling, who had six kills on six attempts and two blocks, and middle Anne Marie Waddle, who served two aces, had three kills and added one block.
“I feel like how we have them at practice and train and condition them at practice, it makes them feel extra loose on the court,” Newland said. “Because we’ve been practicing those faster, quick balls and off plays when they’re not used to it.”
Newland is able to rely on Kirby as the team’s never-say-die motor, although there’s been no shortage of leadership from her six seniors.
“(Kirby) really leads the court and keeps a lot of people positive,” Newland said. “But even if we’re off, if a girl sees someone get negative they always try to say, ‘Hey, let’s drop the negativity and bring back our positivity.’”
The Blazers are a storied program in Indiana, owning nine state titles, with the most recent championship coming back in 2007. They aren’t quite thinking that far ahead, but with the beginning of sectionals next week, the Blazers can’t help but dream.
“The girls want to beat sectionals really, really bad,” Newland said. “They have the capability of doing that if they put forth the best game they have. I have a feeling they can do it, it just depends on how they come out and how they’re reared up, if they don’t get the nerves up in the head.”
Marquette ran up against Kouts in the sectional finals in 2020, and lost in four sets. The Mustangs went on to lose to eventual state champions Pioneer in the regional final.
This time around, Reyna and her teammates want to put themselves in the position to play deeper into the tournament. They’ll get an important dry run against the Mustangs (20-7) in Michigan City at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
“I think that having the opportunity to play (Kouts) before sectionals is really good for us so that we can see how they play, so we get kind of like an advantage as well,” Reyna said. “They have a really strong hitter as well because we play club with her. But we just need to be on our A-game and be really concentrated on the court for us to be able to dominate the sectional.”
Reyna was referencing Kouts standout Sophia Foster, who also plays at KeAloha Volleyball Club with her, Kirby, Oselka and Julia Maggio.
The familiarity could blossom into a rivalry, depending on how it all plays out between the two sides.
Regardless of the on-court results, Kirby is making sure to enjoy each moment of her senior season of volleyball. The memories the Blazers are making together will last longer than any postseason run.
“I love school season, so this year has honestly meant a lot to me, especially with it being our best year that we’ve had in like a decade,” Kirby said. “It’s just been amazing to me to be able to play with such a great group of girls and be a part of a team that’s like we’re best friends.”
Game summary
How Marquette won: The Blazers took it to Calumet from the first serve, with senior setter Jenna Kirby directing traffic and outside hitters Sophie Reyna and Kennedy Oselka showcasing their power and placement.
Impact player: Reyna led the way with six kills for the Blazers, along with several aces, although she rotated out early as coach Xena Newland utilized her deep bench.
Calumet standout: Sophomore right hitter Alexis Flores was a bright spot for the Warriors with three kills and an ace.
Notable: Marquette is just one win away from equaling its 2020 win total, when the Blazers finished 20-10 and lost to Kouts in the sectional final. The two teams are in the same sectional again.
Quotable: “I am so impressed, there’s basically no one that can sit. I love how I can just say, ‘Hey can you do this for me?’ And they’re more than happy to do it. They’re always willing to try that spot even if they’ve never even played that spot.” — Xena Newland, Marquette coach.