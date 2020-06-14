Mascot Hall of Fame expands with four inductions at virtual event

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Whiting got a little more furry and fun Sunday with four inductions into the Mascot Hall of Fame.

Pacers mascot Boomer, the Colts’ Blue, Montreal Canadiens’ Youppi and the Oriole Bird from Baltimore became the 21st through the 24th inductees of the brightly-colored halls in a virtual ceremony, which aired online. Each was given a giant ring and encouraged to wear it by the Mascot Hall of Fame’s official spokescharacter and self-proclaimed “purple party dude” Reggy.

The event became a virtual ceremony due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Replicas of the rings will be on display in Whiting.

Hall of famers from around the country also participated, including the Phillie Phanatic, Aubie from Auburn University, the Coyote from the San Antonio Spurs, Slider from the Cleveland Indians, KC Wolf from the Kansas City Chiefs, Smokey from the University of Tennessee, the Utah Jazz Bear, Tommy Hawk from the Blackhawks, the Kansas City Royals’ Slugger, Mr. Met from New York and Denver Nuggets’ mascot Rocky.

Each new member was congratulated by a special guest.

Gov. Eric Holcomb, donning Colts linebacker Darius Leonard’s No. 53 jersey, unfolded a picture of he and Blue he said he keeps in his wallet.