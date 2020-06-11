Mascot Hall of Fame to hold virtual induction ceremony Sunday

“The video’s going to be fun,” Spajer said. “It’s going to be an excellent video that people will enjoy. People are going to be proud when they see that video.”

Spajer and his wife, Deb, are also sponsoring the event.

Reggy is the only known mascot with a voice, so he’ll operate as emcee. Inductees will have a friend who can speak for them. A few special guests are scheduled, as well.

“There are some messages from fans, friends and family,” Frets said.

The video will remain online after the event.

The Mascot Hall of Fame is targeting a reopening for later in the summer, Spajer said. The building’s been cleaned twice since it was closed, he said.

“We want to make sure that we have all the safeguards in place that will allow kids and students and families through here with the expectation that not only are they going to have a fun and educational time but that they will be 100 percent safe,” Spajer said.

Frets said safety protocols are being developed specific to the the Mascot Hall of Fame after discussions and seminars with museums around the country.