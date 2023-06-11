INDIANAPOLIS — In a game where Indiana had the lead for all but 51 seconds, Valparaiso graduate Mason Jones was one of the Indiana All-Star standouts in Saturday's 95-74 win over the Kentucky All-Stars at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Jones contributed 18 points, seven rebounds, three assists and two steals in the win, while Mr. Basketball Markus Burton led all scorers with 26 points to go along with six boards. Crown Point graduate A.J. Lux scored two points to go along with three blocks as the All-Stars split the series. Jerome Morton was the leading scorer for Kentucky with 13 points.

Indiana got out to a quick 17-0 lead in the first half, but Kentucky was able to get the lead down to six by halftime thanks to a 12-0 run at the end of the quarter.

Jones scored eight of his points in the first half, getting most of his points off of motion and quick cuts and offensive rebounds. When asked about his movement, Jones said that's what he looks to bring into an environment with so many great players.

"When you got a great coach like Coach (Don) Carlisle and he's drawing up these sets, if you're not aggressive, it's not going to pay off. So I realized that and knew we all needed to be scorers, but we also can't be selfish. We just got to play together as a team, and once we figured that out the team started working out really well for us," Jones said postgame.

In the second half, Indiana once again took another large lead, thanks to scoring bursts from Burton and Jones. Burton scored 18 points in the second half, with Jones chipping in ten.

While the lead was swelling midway through the second half, Lux checked into the game and scored his only basket on a back-door cut while getting all three of his blocks, including one key block that led to a transition lay-up for Burton that helped make the Indiana lead bigger.

When asked about the energy he brings to an environment like this, Lux said that he just does what he needs to contribute.

"I just kind of make the most of my time out there and do what I can to contribute to the team. There's so many great players out there on this team, so just trying to do what I can to help them succeed," Lux said after the game.

A.J. Lux Crown Point graduate A.J. Lux is pictured after helping Indiana win the Indiana-Kentucky game on Saturday in Indianapolis.

Jones noted that after Friday's 94-90 loss to Kentucky, Indiana needed to shore up their defense and he felt the team did just that.

"We definitely took it personal and locked in. We came out early, came out strong, things like transition defense and making sure they didn't get easy buckets in transition. We know they like to drive and penetrate, and stopping that helped us get going," Jones said postgame.

When talking about the honor of wearing the All-Star jersey, Jones stated that once he got that phone call, he knew it was time to take things seriously and get to work. He credited his coaching staff for putting him in a position to make the All-Star game, saying that he appreciated their belief in him.

Similarly, Lux was thankful to be one of the 12 seniors to this year's Indiana-Kentucky game.

"It was a great honor. I've wanted to be a part of this since I was a little kid, so just being able to do it, and take part of this is just truly an honor. I'm really thankful," Lux said.

Both Jones and Lux echoed each other in saying that the experience of hanging out with the other 10 players on the All-Star roster has been fun, and that getting to be with that group of guys was a fun time.

"It's been great, just hanging with all with the guys in the dorms is great, it's been a bunch of fun," Lux said.

As for what they'll give their teams at the next level, both of them said they were going to do what their coaches ask and try their best to play their roles.

"That's up to the coaches, I can provide whatever my role is. I want to bring the energy and I want to bring the aggression. Coach (Michael) Lewis and the staff are such great coaches that all my trust is in them and I'm sure we're gonna keep going up and up," Jones said of what he's looking to bring to Ball State next year.

Lux had similar sentiments on what he'd bring to Bellarmine next season, and maybe even bigger goals.

"I'm just looking to do whatever I can to get out there and see the floor, and get on the court and win. The biggest thing is going out there, and hoping March Madness the next year, that's my plan," Lux said.

