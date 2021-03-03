Mason Nicholson returns, West Side cruises in sectional win over Merrillville

GARY — Mason Nicholson got just what he needed almost immediately upon stepping on the floor.

West Side’s 6-for-9 center entered the game in the second quarter to a big cheer from the home fans — most notably his mom Crystal Phillips. The senior hasn’t played since early January, missing time with an ankle injury. He needed a boost and got it with a 3-point play on his second offensive possession of the game.

Mom’s exuberance helped, too.

“She’s been my No. 1 supporter from day one since I got injured,” Nicholson said. “That and-one helped me get my confidence back, everything I needed and wanted. It helped me a lot.”

He had another three-point play during a short stint in the third quarter and finished with eight points and five rebounds in limited minutes. The Cougars won a 66-46 Class 4A sectional opener over Merrillville.

“Before Mason got hurt, he was playing really good basketball. He makes a deeper team, a bigger team,” coach Chris Buggs said. “He’s been working so hard on his rehab, having a great attitude. I’m just so proud of him because for his first time to play, I feel like he played with so much energy and made some great plays. He was like an instant impact as soon as I put him in the game.”