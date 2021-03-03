Mason Nicholson returns, West Side cruises in sectional win over Merrillville

GARY — Mason Nicholson got just what he needed almost immediately upon stepping on the floor.
West Side’s 6-for-9 center entered the game in the second quarter to a big cheer from the home fans — most notably his mom Crystal Phillips. The senior hasn’t played since early January, missing time with an ankle injury. He needed a boost and got it with a 3-point play on his second offensive possession of the game.
Mom’s exuberance helped, too.
“She’s been my No. 1 supporter from day one since I got injured,” Nicholson said. “That and-one helped me get my confidence back, everything I needed and wanted. It helped me a lot.”
He had another three-point play during a short stint in the third quarter and finished with eight points and five rebounds in limited minutes. The Cougars won a 66-46 Class 4A sectional opener over Merrillville.
“Before Mason got hurt, he was playing really good basketball. He makes a deeper team, a bigger team,” coach Chris Buggs said. “He’s been working so hard on his rehab, having a great attitude. I’m just so proud of him because for his first time to play, I feel like he played with so much energy and made some great plays. He was like an instant impact as soon as I put him in the game.”
Nicholson gives the Cougars (18-4) a second 6-9 post to compliment Jalen Washington. West Side outrebounded Merrillville 41-16 in the game. Washington had 11.
“(Rebounding) has been a problem for us all year,” Pirates coach Bo Patton said. “(West Side’s) just bigger. They’re a little bigger and all credit to Jalen, Mason and even Coach Buggs. They’re good.”
Washington also had 11 points and five blocks. Quimari Peterson scored 15. The Cougars are nearly fully healthy for the first time this season.
Washington and forward Chrishawn Christmas were each still recovering from ACL tears during the early portion of the year.
“By the time everybody’s legs got under them, Mason gets hurt,” Buggs said. “Now Jalen can get his legs under him, and Chrishawn, and Mason can come back and I think it will help us be a better team.”
The Pirates (10-11) were playing their best basketball lately, finishing the regular season on a six-game win streak.
“We’ve got the 25th-best schedule in the state. I think it’s the best in the Region so our guys are just battle tested,” Patton said. “We didn’t come out with the win tonight, but I’m a young coach. I learn as we go and I’m learning throughout the season.”
AJ Dixon and Dylan Coty each scored 12 points for Merrillville. Christmas had 12 points and 12 rebounds for the Cougars.
Lake Central 69, EC Central 36: A defensive adjustment helped what was a five-point game at halftime quickly get out of hand after a 23-3 second-half run for Lake Central.
Ethan Knopf had three steals for LC during that stretch. The junior forward finished with 10 points and seven rebounds.
“Ethan Knopf gives great energy off the bench. He gives us versatility. He plays starters minutes,” Indians coach Dave Milausnic said. “He provided a nice spark. He found some good deflections, had some good finishes.”
The win is the fourth straight for Lake Central, a stretch that includes a double overtime win over McCutcheon in the regular-season finale.
“It’s a tough game to play tight. In basketball, you have to be confident to knock down a shot,” Milausnic said. “You’ve got to win some games to gain some confidence and the second half of the season we’ve strung together some nice performances.”
Kyle Ross led the Indians with 18 points and seven rebounds. Darius Ross had 10 for the Cardinals.