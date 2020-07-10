Maynard meal plan: Oilmen pitcher Johnny Maynard teams up with sister, Lauren, to stay fit

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WHITING — The Maynards are a competitive family.

When Northwest Indiana Oilmen pitcher Johnny Maynard asked his sister Lauren to help create workout and meal plans to keep himself sharp during quarantine, she decided to do it with him.

“I live with her so it’s really easy for her to stay on me about it,” Johnny said. “If I’m ever trying to sneak a snack or something, she’ll tell me I can’t be doing that. She always keeps me straight.”

Lauren Maynard recently graduated from Purdue Northwest with a degree in fitness management with certification in health and nutrition. She played softball for the Pride.

She’s preparing for the GRE with plans to go to grad school before becoming an athletic trainer.

“I had to have two knee surgeries and having my athletic trainers there every step of the way changed my perspective. It made me realize that I can get over my injuries. They made it easy and comfortable,” Lauren said. “I want to be able to do that for people, too.”

Johnny Maynard wanted to lose some weight before building up muscle. Lauren has him on a 2,000-calorie diet high in protein but low in sugar and fat. They make food together, learning to cook things that are more nutritious.