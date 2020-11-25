 Skip to main content
Meet The Times 2020 All-Area Boys Soccer Team
BOYS SOCCER

Meet The Times 2020 All-Area Boys Soccer Team

3A boys soccer state final: Chesterton vs. Castle

Chesterton's Zack Bowser, left, steals the ball from Castle's Jacob Moehlenkamp during the Class 3A state final in Fishers.

 Kale Wilk, File, The Times

FIRST TEAM

Nick Biel, Sr, MF, Chesterton

Stats: 6 goals, 17 assists

The Western Michigan commit set a school-record in assists, earning Indiana Soccer Coaches Association third-team all-state, first-team all-district and all Duneland Athletic Conference honors.

Zack Bowser, Sr, F, Chesterton

Stats: 40 goals, 11 assists

The 2020 Mr. Soccer was all-everything, setting a Trojans record for goals in a season and career (86). He’ll play for Mount Vernon Nazarene in Ohio.

EJ Dreher, Jr, MF, Valparaiso

Stats: 15 goals, 10 assists

Coach Mike Enghofer said “anyone that watched him knows he’s special.” Dreher was third-team all-state, first-team all-district and all-DAC.

Charlie Eaton, Sr, GK, Chesterton

Stats: 62 saves, 11 clean sheets, 0.43 GAA

The best keeper in the state, as judged by everyone who makes such declarations. He was the DAC MVP.

Hayden Eaton, Sr, MF, Crown Point

Stats: 17 goals, 8 assists

Eaton was first-team all-state, first-team all-district and all-DAC. The top scoring threat for the Bulldogs was universally respected by area coaches.

Dane Richardson, Sr, D, Highland

Stats: 11 goals, 3 assists

Playing in the back, Richardson sacrificed his stats for the good of the Trojans. He was honorable-mention all-state, first-team all-district and all-NCC.

Gianluca Scalzo, Jr, D, Munster

The Mustangs posted eight shutouts and allowed 1.21 goals per game. Scalzo was second-team all-state, first-team all-district and first-team all-Norhtwest Crossroads Conference.

Kristian Simakoski, Sr, D/F, Crown Point

Stats: 16 goals, 8 assists

Simakoski played a lot of center back for a CP defense that allowed 0.79 goals per contest. He still scored 16 goals en route to first-team all-district and all-DAC honors.

Jake Wichlinski, Sr, F, Bishop Noll

Stats: 26 goals, 13 assists.

He’s the Warriors’ most prolific scorer in history with 108 goals. Wichlinski was honorable-mention all-state, first-team all-district and first-team all-Greater South Shore Conference.

Emilio Zambrano, Sr, F/MF, Lake Central

Stats: 10 goals, 7 assists

The Indiana Northwest commit was third-team all-state, first-team all-district and all-DAC.

Bruno Zamora, Sr, MF, Bishop Noll

Stats: 16 goals, 17 assists

Zamora was another school-record-setting Warrior, racking up 61 assists. He was honorable mention all-state, first-team all-district and all-GSSC.

SECOND TEAM

Quentin Enyeart, Jr, D, Lake Central

Stats: 1 goal, 1 assist

Part of an Indians defense that posted six shutouts.

Jared Hecimovich, Sr, GK, Crown Point

Stat: 0.929 GAA

Hecimovich was second-team all-district and the second-best keeper in the Region.

Jonathan Hernandez-Valdez, Sr, MF, Hobart

Stats: 3 goals, 5 assists

The Brickies senior was named first-team all-district one and all-NCC.

Jack Isroff, So, F, Valparaiso

Stats: 16 goals, 9 assists

A 10th-grader with a bright future. He was second-team all-district and all-DAC.

Gavin Kinsella, Sr, F, Munster

An All-Northwest Crossroads Conference player who stood out to several area coaches.

Nana Nnuro-Frimpong, Sr, MF, Munster

Nnuro-Frimpong was all-NCC. He’ll play at Eastern Illinois.

Ryan O’Dell, Jr, MF, Chesterton

Stats: 13 goals, 14 assists

The Trojans second-leading scorer averaged 2.7 points per game. He was second-team all-district and all-DAC.

Afam Oniah, Sr, D, Munster

The first-team all-district one player was a key cog in a strong Mustangs back line.

Ben Puch, Jr, MF, Lake Central

Stats: Nine goals, six assists

The versatile, fundamental player was second-team all-district and all-DAC.

Gavin Stagg, Jr, F, Crown Point

Stats: 7 goals, 12 assists

A playmaker for the Bulldogs. One DAC coach said he was one of the most threatening attackers he played.

Breece Walls, Jr, D, Valparaiso

Stats: 5 goals, 3 assists

The all-DAC defender helped the Vikings post nine shutouts and allow only 0.82 goals per game.

HONORABLE MENTION

Kyle Alb, Jr, D, Crown Point; Jaiden Almarez, Jr., GK, Merrillville; Dylan Barthel, Sr, D, Andrean; Julian Colon, Sr, MF, Kankakee Valley; Kaden Donnella, So., D. Chesterton; Alexis Frasco, Jr, MF, Clark; Joel Gomez, Jr, MF, Kankakee Valley; Liam Grimes, Jr., D, Chesterton; Matteo Guerrero, So, D, Chesterton; Joshua Kenworthy, Sr, D, Morgan Township; Aaron Ketchmark, So, GK, Kouts; Hunter Kneifel, Sr, MF, Kouts; Parker Kneifel, Sr, MF, Kouts; Nikko Knight, Sr, MF, Merrillville; Derek LeRoy, Sr, F, Boone Grove; Jesus Mendoza-Garmendia, Sr, D, Clark; Mekhi Nava, Jr, F, Griffith; Ethan Orange, Sr, MF, Munster; Chase Poortinga, Fr, F, Illiana Christian; Fernando Ramos, Sr, GK, Bishop Noll; Jivino Ramos, Sr, F, Griffith; Noah Reid, Sr, D, Bishop Noll; Sam Ruiz, Sr, F, Andrean; Jeremy Ryan, Sr, F, Kouts; Aerik Tanis, Jr, GK, Highland; Gage Torres, So, F, Chesterton; Ricardo Torres, Sr, D, Morton; Jacob Vander Zee, Sr, MF, Illiana Christian; Josh Wadowski, So, F, Chesterton; Geno Zambrano, Sr, D, Lake Central.

