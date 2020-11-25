Meet The Times 2020 All-Area Boys Soccer Team

Hayden Eaton, Sr, MF, Crown Point

Stats: 17 goals, 8 assists

Eaton was first-team all-state, first-team all-district and all-DAC. The top scoring threat for the Bulldogs was universally respected by area coaches.

Dane Richardson, Sr, D, Highland

Stats: 11 goals, 3 assists

Playing in the back, Richardson sacrificed his stats for the good of the Trojans. He was honorable-mention all-state, first-team all-district and all-NCC.

Gianluca Scalzo, Jr, D, Munster

The Mustangs posted eight shutouts and allowed 1.21 goals per game. Scalzo was second-team all-state, first-team all-district and first-team all-Norhtwest Crossroads Conference.

Kristian Simakoski, Sr, D/F, Crown Point

Stats: 16 goals, 8 assists

Simakoski played a lot of center back for a CP defense that allowed 0.79 goals per contest. He still scored 16 goals en route to first-team all-district and all-DAC honors.