Meet The Times 2020 All-Area Boys Soccer Team

FIRST TEAM
Nick Biel, Sr, MF, Chesterton
Stats: 6 goals, 17 assists
The Western Michigan commit set a school-record in assists, earning Indiana Soccer Coaches Association third-team all-state, first-team all-district and all Duneland Athletic Conference honors.
Zack Bowser, Sr, F, Chesterton
Stats: 40 goals, 11 assists
The 2020 Mr. Soccer was all-everything, setting a Trojans record for goals in a season and career (86). He’ll play for Mount Vernon Nazarene in Ohio.
EJ Dreher, Jr, MF, Valparaiso
Stats: 15 goals, 10 assists
Coach Mike Enghofer said “anyone that watched him knows he’s special.” Dreher was third-team all-state, first-team all-district and all-DAC.
Charlie Eaton, Sr, GK, Chesterton
Stats: 62 saves, 11 clean sheets, 0.43 GAA
The best keeper in the state, as judged by everyone who makes such declarations. He was the DAC MVP.
Hayden Eaton, Sr, MF, Crown Point
Stats: 17 goals, 8 assists
Eaton was first-team all-state, first-team all-district and all-DAC. The top scoring threat for the Bulldogs was universally respected by area coaches.
Dane Richardson, Sr, D, Highland
Stats: 11 goals, 3 assists
Playing in the back, Richardson sacrificed his stats for the good of the Trojans. He was honorable-mention all-state, first-team all-district and all-NCC.
Gianluca Scalzo, Jr, D, Munster
The Mustangs posted eight shutouts and allowed 1.21 goals per game. Scalzo was second-team all-state, first-team all-district and first-team all-Norhtwest Crossroads Conference.
Kristian Simakoski, Sr, D/F, Crown Point
Stats: 16 goals, 8 assists
Simakoski played a lot of center back for a CP defense that allowed 0.79 goals per contest. He still scored 16 goals en route to first-team all-district and all-DAC honors.
Jake Wichlinski, Sr, F, Bishop Noll
Stats: 26 goals, 13 assists.
He’s the Warriors’ most prolific scorer in history with 108 goals. Wichlinski was honorable-mention all-state, first-team all-district and first-team all-Greater South Shore Conference.
Emilio Zambrano, Sr, F/MF, Lake Central
Stats: 10 goals, 7 assists
The Indiana Northwest commit was third-team all-state, first-team all-district and all-DAC.
Bruno Zamora, Sr, MF, Bishop Noll
Stats: 16 goals, 17 assists
Zamora was another school-record-setting Warrior, racking up 61 assists. He was honorable mention all-state, first-team all-district and all-GSSC.
SECOND TEAM
Quentin Enyeart, Jr, D, Lake Central
Stats: 1 goal, 1 assist
Part of an Indians defense that posted six shutouts.
Jared Hecimovich, Sr, GK, Crown Point
Stat: 0.929 GAA
Hecimovich was second-team all-district and the second-best keeper in the Region.
Jonathan Hernandez-Valdez, Sr, MF, Hobart
Stats: 3 goals, 5 assists
The Brickies senior was named first-team all-district one and all-NCC.
Jack Isroff, So, F, Valparaiso
Stats: 16 goals, 9 assists
A 10th-grader with a bright future. He was second-team all-district and all-DAC.
Gavin Kinsella, Sr, F, Munster
An All-Northwest Crossroads Conference player who stood out to several area coaches.
Nana Nnuro-Frimpong, Sr, MF, Munster
Nnuro-Frimpong was all-NCC. He’ll play at Eastern Illinois.
Ryan O’Dell, Jr, MF, Chesterton
Stats: 13 goals, 14 assists
The Trojans second-leading scorer averaged 2.7 points per game. He was second-team all-district and all-DAC.
Afam Oniah, Sr, D, Munster
The first-team all-district one player was a key cog in a strong Mustangs back line.
Ben Puch, Jr, MF, Lake Central
Stats: Nine goals, six assists
The versatile, fundamental player was second-team all-district and all-DAC.
Gavin Stagg, Jr, F, Crown Point
Stats: 7 goals, 12 assists
A playmaker for the Bulldogs. One DAC coach said he was one of the most threatening attackers he played.
Breece Walls, Jr, D, Valparaiso
Stats: 5 goals, 3 assists
The all-DAC defender helped the Vikings post nine shutouts and allow only 0.82 goals per game.
HONORABLE MENTION
Kyle Alb, Jr, D, Crown Point; Jaiden Almarez, Jr., GK, Merrillville; Dylan Barthel, Sr, D, Andrean; Julian Colon, Sr, MF, Kankakee Valley; Kaden Donnella, So., D. Chesterton; Alexis Frasco, Jr, MF, Clark; Joel Gomez, Jr, MF, Kankakee Valley; Liam Grimes, Jr., D, Chesterton; Matteo Guerrero, So, D, Chesterton; Joshua Kenworthy, Sr, D, Morgan Township; Aaron Ketchmark, So, GK, Kouts; Hunter Kneifel, Sr, MF, Kouts; Parker Kneifel, Sr, MF, Kouts; Nikko Knight, Sr, MF, Merrillville; Derek LeRoy, Sr, F, Boone Grove; Jesus Mendoza-Garmendia, Sr, D, Clark; Mekhi Nava, Jr, F, Griffith; Ethan Orange, Sr, MF, Munster; Chase Poortinga, Fr, F, Illiana Christian; Fernando Ramos, Sr, GK, Bishop Noll; Jivino Ramos, Sr, F, Griffith; Noah Reid, Sr, D, Bishop Noll; Sam Ruiz, Sr, F, Andrean; Jeremy Ryan, Sr, F, Kouts; Aerik Tanis, Jr, GK, Highland; Gage Torres, So, F, Chesterton; Ricardo Torres, Sr, D, Morton; Jacob Vander Zee, Sr, MF, Illiana Christian; Josh Wadowski, So, F, Chesterton; Geno Zambrano, Sr, D, Lake Central.
