 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PREP SOFTBALL

Meet the Times 2022 Softball All-Area Team

  • 0

First team

Jolie Adams

Position: Outfield

School: Lake Central

Class: Sophomore

Stats: .491 BA, 1.179 OPS, 27 RBIs, 46 R

Kyla Chevalier

Position: Catcher

School: Wheeler

Class: Senior

Stats: .679 BA, 1.983 OPS, 3 HR, 28 RBIs, 26 R

Keirys Click

Positions: Middle infield, catcher

People are also reading…

School: Hobart

Class: Sophomore

Stats: .513 BA, 1.490 OPS, 6 HR, 25 RBIs, 26 R

Gabi Comia

Position: Shortstop

School: Hanover Central

Class: Sophomore

Stats: .649 BA, 1.624 OPS, 21 RBIs, 46 R

Kiley Conner

Position: Outfield

School: Lake Central

Class: Senior

Stats: .478 BA, 1.554 OPS, 10 HR, 54 RBIs, 42 R

Charlotte Dombrowski

Positions: Pitcher, outfielder

School: Valparaiso

Class: Senior

Stats: 13 wins, 0.69 ERA, 149 SO, .437 BA, 1.290 OPS, 6 HR, 27 RBIs

Delanie Gale

Position: Shortstop

School: South Central

Class: Senior

Stats: .570 BA, 1.872 OPS, 11 HR, 54 RBIs, 53 R

Paiton Iliff

Position: Catcher

School: Valparaiso

Class: Senior

Stats: .574 BA, 1.801 OPS, 9 HR, 32 RBIs

Emily Phillips

Position: Shortstop

School: Crown Point

Class: Junior

Stats: .468 BA, 1.437 OPS, 8 HR, 31 RBIs, 38 R

Sydney Rainford

Position: Pitcher

School: North Newton

Class: Freshman

Stats: 15 wins, 0.35 ERA, 260 SO

Ann Sawyer

Position: Catcher

School: Michigan City

Class: Freshman

Stats: .562 BA, 1.561 OPS, 3 HR, 24 RBIs, 22 R

Sarah Swallow

Positions: Shortstop, third base

School: Highland

Class: Junior

Stats: .462 BA, 1.202 OPS, 21 RBIs

Second team

Amanda DeBoer

Positions: Shortstop, outfield

School: Illiana Christian

Class: Senior

Stats: .560 BA, 1.323 OPS, 15 RBIs, 30 R

Mikayla Derks

Position: Pitcher

School: Illiana Christian

Class: Sophomore

Stats: 18 wins, 0.64 ERA, 156 SO

Devyn Dotson

Positions: First base, pitcher

School: River Forest

Class: Junior

Stats: .641 BA, 1.592 OPS, 10 wins, 111 SO

Char Lorenz

Position: Third base

School: Munster

Class: Junior

Stats: .437 BA, 1.210 OPS, 5 HR, 19 RBIs, 26 R

Marley Nagy

Position: Outfield

School: Valparaiso

Class: Senior

Stats: .400 BA, 1.212 OPS, 6 HR, 22 RBIs, 28 R

Katie O'Drobinak

Positions: First base, third base

School: Lake Central

Class: Senior

Stats: .388 BA, 1.192 OPS, 5 HR, 31 RBIs, 23 R

Olivia Ortiz

Position: Shortstop

School: Portage

Class: Senior

Stats: .472 BA, 1.184 OPS, 19 RBIs, 19 R

Ally Parsons

Position: Catcher

School: Morgan Township

Class: Junior

Stats: .543 BA, 1.576 OPS, 7 HR, 25 RBIs, 22 R

Taylor Schafer

Position: Shortstop, third base

School: Lake Central

Class: Freshman

Stats: .500 BA, 1.326 OPS, 38 RBIs, 38 R

Carlye Walter

Positions: Pitcher, shortstop

School: Lowell

Class: Senior

Stats: .420 BA, 1.114 OPS, 11 wins, 1.75 ERA, 128 SO

Hannah Welch

Position: Infield

School: Valparaiso

Class: Senior

Stats: .432 BA, 1.286 OPS, 7 HR, 20 RBIs, 26 R

Maya Wondaal

Position: Middle infield, outfield

School: Illiana Christian

Class: Sophomore

Stats: 1.317 OPS, 7 HR, 28 RBIs, 24 R

Honorable mention

Olivia Balog, Lake Central, Sr., P/2B; Lauren Bowmar, South Central, Sr., P/1B; Grace Hollopeter, North Newton, Sr., SS; Kylie Martin, Illiana Christian, Sr., OF/IF; Kaylee Meeks, Lowell, So., P/IF; Natalee Meinert, Boone Grove, So., P/OF; Katie Pollock, Marian Catholic, Jr., P/OF; Lana Schantz, Kankakee Valley, Jr., P/UTL; Madison Shaw, Westville, Jr., SS; Macey Siminski, Hebron, So., IF; Addison Toczek, Hebron, Fr., OF; Abby Witt, River Forest, Jr., OF/C.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

LeBron James calls out US for failing to free Brittney Griner from russian detention

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts