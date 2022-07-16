Meet the Times 2022 Softball All-Area Team

First team
Jolie Adams
Position: Outfield
School: Lake Central
Class: Sophomore
Stats: .491 BA, 1.179 OPS, 27 RBIs, 46 R
Kyla Chevalier
Position: Catcher
School: Wheeler
Class: Senior
Stats: .679 BA, 1.983 OPS, 3 HR, 28 RBIs, 26 R
Keirys Click
Positions: Middle infield, catcher
School: Hobart
Class: Sophomore
Stats: .513 BA, 1.490 OPS, 6 HR, 25 RBIs, 26 R
Gabi Comia
Position: Shortstop
School: Hanover Central
Class: Sophomore
Stats: .649 BA, 1.624 OPS, 21 RBIs, 46 R
Kiley Conner
Position: Outfield
School: Lake Central
Class: Senior
Stats: .478 BA, 1.554 OPS, 10 HR, 54 RBIs, 42 R
Charlotte Dombrowski
Positions: Pitcher, outfielder
School: Valparaiso
Class: Senior
Stats: 13 wins, 0.69 ERA, 149 SO, .437 BA, 1.290 OPS, 6 HR, 27 RBIs
Delanie Gale
Position: Shortstop
School: South Central
Class: Senior
Stats: .570 BA, 1.872 OPS, 11 HR, 54 RBIs, 53 R
Paiton Iliff
Position: Catcher
School: Valparaiso
Class: Senior
Stats: .574 BA, 1.801 OPS, 9 HR, 32 RBIs
Emily Phillips
Position: Shortstop
School: Crown Point
Class: Junior
Stats: .468 BA, 1.437 OPS, 8 HR, 31 RBIs, 38 R
Sydney Rainford
Position: Pitcher
School: North Newton
Class: Freshman
Stats: 15 wins, 0.35 ERA, 260 SO
Ann Sawyer
Position: Catcher
School: Michigan City
Class: Freshman
Stats: .562 BA, 1.561 OPS, 3 HR, 24 RBIs, 22 R
Sarah Swallow
Positions: Shortstop, third base
School: Highland
Class: Junior
Stats: .462 BA, 1.202 OPS, 21 RBIs
Second team
Amanda DeBoer
Positions: Shortstop, outfield
School: Illiana Christian
Class: Senior
Stats: .560 BA, 1.323 OPS, 15 RBIs, 30 R
Mikayla Derks
Position: Pitcher
School: Illiana Christian
Class: Sophomore
Stats: 18 wins, 0.64 ERA, 156 SO
Devyn Dotson
Positions: First base, pitcher
School: River Forest
Class: Junior
Stats: .641 BA, 1.592 OPS, 10 wins, 111 SO
Char Lorenz
Position: Third base
School: Munster
Class: Junior
Stats: .437 BA, 1.210 OPS, 5 HR, 19 RBIs, 26 R
Marley Nagy
Position: Outfield
School: Valparaiso
Class: Senior
Stats: .400 BA, 1.212 OPS, 6 HR, 22 RBIs, 28 R
Katie O'Drobinak
Positions: First base, third base
School: Lake Central
Class: Senior
Stats: .388 BA, 1.192 OPS, 5 HR, 31 RBIs, 23 R
Olivia Ortiz
Position: Shortstop
School: Portage
Class: Senior
Stats: .472 BA, 1.184 OPS, 19 RBIs, 19 R
Ally Parsons
Position: Catcher
School: Morgan Township
Class: Junior
Stats: .543 BA, 1.576 OPS, 7 HR, 25 RBIs, 22 R
Taylor Schafer
Position: Shortstop, third base
School: Lake Central
Class: Freshman
Stats: .500 BA, 1.326 OPS, 38 RBIs, 38 R
Carlye Walter
Positions: Pitcher, shortstop
School: Lowell
Class: Senior
Stats: .420 BA, 1.114 OPS, 11 wins, 1.75 ERA, 128 SO
Hannah Welch
Position: Infield
School: Valparaiso
Class: Senior
Stats: .432 BA, 1.286 OPS, 7 HR, 20 RBIs, 26 R
Maya Wondaal
Position: Middle infield, outfield
School: Illiana Christian
Class: Sophomore
Stats: 1.317 OPS, 7 HR, 28 RBIs, 24 R
Honorable mention
Olivia Balog, Lake Central, Sr., P/2B; Lauren Bowmar, South Central, Sr., P/1B; Grace Hollopeter, North Newton, Sr., SS; Kylie Martin, Illiana Christian, Sr., OF/IF; Kaylee Meeks, Lowell, So., P/IF; Natalee Meinert, Boone Grove, So., P/OF; Katie Pollock, Marian Catholic, Jr., P/OF; Lana Schantz, Kankakee Valley, Jr., P/UTL; Madison Shaw, Westville, Jr., SS; Macey Siminski, Hebron, So., IF; Addison Toczek, Hebron, Fr., OF; Abby Witt, River Forest, Jr., OF/C.