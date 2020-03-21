Meet the 2020 Times All-Area girls basketball team

First Team
G, Courtney Blakely, Jr., Bishop Noll
Stats: 23.0 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 4.1 apg, 3.9 spg
Blakely notched four 30-point performances during her junior season.
G, Jessica Carrothers, So., Crown Point
Stats: 19.1 ppg, 3.8 apg, 4.5 rpg, 4.6 spg
Carrothers led the Bulldogs to consecutive Duneland Athletic Conference and sectional titles.
G, Dash Shaw, Sr., Crown Point
Stats: 13.5 ppg, 3.0 apg, 3.3 rpg, 3.4 spg
Shaw was selected as a Girls Indiana All-Star.
F, Trinity Thompson, Jr., Michigan City
Stats: 20.0 ppg, 15.8 rpg, 2.2 apg, 3.6 spg, 1.0 bpg
Thompson was named to the Indiana Junior Girls All-Star team.
G, Sara Zabrecky, Sr., Munster
Stats: 17.5 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 2.5 apg, 1.8 spg
Zabrecky led the Mustangs to their first sectional title in a decade.
Second Team
G, Taylor Austin, Jr., Lake Station
Stats: 18.9 ppg, 1.8 rpg, 1.6 apg, 1.1 spg
Austin led the Eagles to their first conference crown since 1992.
G/F, Ryin Ott, Jr., LaPorte
Stats: 15.4 ppg, 1.0 apg, 6.7 rpg, 2.3 spg
Ott led the Slicers to the 10th sectional crown in program history.
F, Abby Stoddard, Sr., Crown Point
Stats: 10.2 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 1.1 apg, 1.3 spg
Abby Stoddard will continue her career at Butler.
F, Lilly Stoddard, So., Crown Point
Stats: 9.7 ppg, 8.1 rpg, 2.8 bpg
Lilly Stoddard has scholarship offers from Butler, Purdue and Illinois.
G/F, Amber Wolf, Sr., South Central
Stats: 14.5 ppg, 2.1 apg, 7.5 apg, 1.5 spg
Wolf guided the Satellites to their first regional title in 15 years.
Third Team
G, Nyla Asad, Sr., LaPorte
Stats: 16.3 ppg, 1.4 apg, 4.7 rpg, 2.6 spg
Asad was one of the most improved players in the Region and had a handful of big offensive outings.
G, Trinity Barnes, So., Lighthouse
Stats: 21.0 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 2.7 apg, 5.3 apg
Barnes was the catalyst for the Lions, who won their first sectional championship in three seasons.
F, Sahara Bee, Sr., Morgan Twp.
Stats: 12.4 ppg, 10.9 rpg, 1.4 apg, 1.6 spg
Bee led the Cherokees to their seventh sectional crown in program history.
G, Ashley Craycraft, Sr., Chesterton
Stats: 14.0 ppg, 2.1 apg, 3.5 rpg, 2.9 spg
Craycraft did a little bit of everything for the Trojans, who tied Portage for second place in the DAC.
G, Torri Miller, Jr., Merrillville
Stats: 12.8 ppg, 3.7 apg, 3.6 rpg, 5.4 spg
Miller became the Pirates’ all-time steals leader during her junior season.
Fourth Team
G/F, Taylor Jaksich, Sr., Lake Central
Stats: 10.0 ppg, 1.1 apg, 2.2 rpg, 1.6 spg
Jaksich tore her left ACL at the end of her junior season but bounced back with a strong senior campaign.
F, Holly Kaim, Jr., Munster
Stats: 10.3 ppg, 6.7 rpg, 1.9 apg, 1.2 spg
Kaim’s last-second layup against Lake Central lifted the Mustangs to their fourth sectional championship.
G, Troilisia Lacey, Sr., Portage
Stats: 8.4 ppg, 4.0 apg, 2.4 rpg, 1.8 spg
Lacey’s stats aren’t eye-popping, but she was certainly one of the best floor generals in the Region.
G/F, Ally McConnell, Sr., Marquette
Stats: 19.2 ppg, 1.1 apg, 7.3 rpg, 1.5 spg
Without star forwards Sophia and Emma Nolan, who are now playing at St. John’s, McConnell stepped up as the Blazers’ steady leader.
F, Julia Schutz, Jr., Andrean
Stats: 11.1 ppg, 8.1 rpg, 1.5 apg, 1.4 bpg
Schutz had 16 points and 10 rebounds in the 59ers’ sectional championship victory over Bishop Noll.
Honorable Mention
G/F, Mikaela Armstrong, Jr., Washington Twp.; G, Jordan Barnes, Jr., Portage; G, Dyamond Blair, Jr., Andrean; G/F, Skylar Bos, Fr., Covenant Christian; G, Ally Capouch, Fr., Kouts; F, Armani Cole, Sr., Merrillville; F, Kristen Cravens, Sr., Portage; G, Ariel Esquivel, Jr., Griffith; G, Aleah Ferngren, Sr., Valparaiso; G, Kaitlyn Foutz, Sr., Calumet Christian;
G/F, Rose Fuentes, Jr., Bishop Noll; G, Prentciss Gates, Jr., Lighthouse; F/G, Nasiya Gause, Fr., Lake Station; F, Olivia Gibson, Sr., Highland; G, Sydney Good, Jr., Morgan Twp.; F, Ryleigh Grott, Jr., Marquette; G/F, Christian Haggard, Sr., Bowman; G, Katelyn Halfacre, Jr., Michigan City; G, Julissa Hamm, Jr., Griffith; G, Kayla Jones, Sr., LaPorte;
G, Olivia Klinger, Sr., Washington Twp.; F, Tori Langen, Sr., Lowell; G, Nalani Malackowski, Jr., Chesterton; G, Jenna Mercer, Sr., Whiting; F, Allie Mularski, Sr., Lake Central; G, Grace Nestich, Sr., Hobart; G, Karmen Nowak, Sr., Kankakee Valley; G, Emma O’Brien, Jr., Morgan Twp.; G, Kiana Oelling, Jr., Valparaiso; G, Haley Rokosz, Sr., Hebron;
F/C, Amanda Schreiber, Sr., Hanover Central; G, Davina Smith, So., Merrillville; G, Jen Tomasic, Jr., Lake Central; G, Abigail Tomblin, So., South Central; G, Darne Toney, Fr., Lake Station; G, Lilly Toppen, Fr., Kankakee Valley; F, Abby Toth, Sr., Whiting; F, Micaiah Walton, Sr., Calumet; G/F, Sarah Weston, Sr., Westville; G, Emily Zabrecky, Sr., Munster.