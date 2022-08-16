Merrillville, Andrean football ranked No. 1 state in respective classes

PREP FOOTBALL

Merrillville, Andrean start season at No. 1: Merrillville and Andrean, who open the season Friday at Merrillville are top-ranked in Class 5A and 2A respectively in the first Associated Press prep football poll of the season. Two more local teams — No. 3 Michigan City and No. 4 Valparaiso — also are ranked in 5A, while Hobart is No. 10 in 4A. Among the teams receiving votes are Chesterton in 5A, Lowell in 4A and Hanover Central in 3A.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

Valpo picked to win Valley: For the first time since Valparaiso joined the Missouri Valley Conference, a Beacons' team is picked to win the league title. Valpo women's soccer received eight of 11 first-place votes to outdistance second-place Indiana State. Four Beacons were named preseason all-conference: seniors Nicole Norfolk and Kiley Dugan and juniors Nikki Coryell and Kelsie James. Valpo finished second in the MVC regular season last fall.

PRO BASKETBALL

Bulls' Lewis sidelined: The Bulls say rookie Justin Lewis will need surgery to repair an injury to the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee and is out indefinitely. The team said Tuesday that Lewis was injured last weekend and will have surgery in the coming weeks. The 6-foot-8 forward went undrafted after averaging 16.8 points and 7.9 rebounds as a sophomore at Marquette. He signed with the Bulls in July.