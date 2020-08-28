Merrillville blanks Hobart in first half

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HOBART — The defenses for Merrillville and Hobart were stingy in the first half of their Friday night matchup, rarely giving up first downs or big plays.

However, JoJo Johnson was able to break free early in the game and gave the Pirates the lead. The standout senior scored on a 34-yard run at the 3:56 mark of the first quarter and made several Brickies defenders miss along the way, as Merrillville took a 9-0 lead into the break.

Aside from Johnson, Merrillville had one other big play in the first half, and it came on the first snap of the game. Senior wide receiver Marcus Hardy, who transferred to Merrillville from Morton after the School City of Hammond canceled fall contact sports, hauled in a 47-yard catch from junior quarterback Angel Nelson. But just as quickly as the Pirates started, they fizzled out while facing constant pressure from Hobart’s defense.

Brickies senior linebacker Bobby Babcock, who has verbally committed to Illinois State, recorded two sacks on back-to-back plays in the first half. Senior quarterback and defensive back Riley Johnston also came up big with an interception late in the second quarter.

Just before Johnson’s pick, Merrillville scored on a safety to make it a two-possession game.

