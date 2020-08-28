 Skip to main content
Merrillville blanks Hobart in first half
Prep football

Merrillville blanks Hobart in first half

Hobart/Merrillville football

Merrillville’s Marcus Hardy pulls in a pass as Hobart’s Julian Ruiz persues in the first half Friday at Hobart.

 John Luke, The Times

HOBART — The defenses for Merrillville and Hobart were stingy in the first half of their Friday night matchup, rarely giving up first downs or big plays.

However, JoJo Johnson was able to break free early in the game and gave the Pirates the lead. The standout senior scored on a 34-yard run at the 3:56 mark of the first quarter and made several Brickies defenders miss along the way, as Merrillville took a 9-0 lead into the break.

Aside from Johnson, Merrillville had one other big play in the first half, and it came on the first snap of the game. Senior wide receiver Marcus Hardy, who transferred to Merrillville from Morton after the School City of Hammond canceled fall contact sports, hauled in a 47-yard catch from junior quarterback Angel Nelson. But just as quickly as the Pirates started, they fizzled out while facing constant pressure from Hobart’s defense.

Brickies senior linebacker Bobby Babcock, who has verbally committed to Illinois State, recorded two sacks on back-to-back plays in the first half. Senior quarterback and defensive back Riley Johnston also came up big with an interception late in the second quarter.

Just before Johnson’s pick, Merrillville scored on a safety to make it a two-possession game.

Lake County Sports Reporter

James Boyd is the Lake County prep sports reporter for The Times. He is a graduate of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and a proud native of Romeoville, Illinois. Before anything else, his main goal in life is to spread love and light.

