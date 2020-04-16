You are the owner of this article.
Merrillville defensive end Dierre Kelly verbally commits to Bowling Green
Merrillville defensive end Dierre Kelly verbally commits to Bowling Green

Dierre Kelly (Bowling Green)

Junior defensive end Dierre Kelly transferred from Morton to Merrillville in January. He verbally committed to Bowling Green on Tuesday.

 James Boyd

Dierre Kelly doesn’t feel much pressure when he’s on the field.

Merrillville’s junior defensive end is free and focused as he imposes his will at the line of scrimmage, but his recruiting process didn’t provide a similar experience. Kelly, who spent his first three prep seasons at Morton, reeled in several Division I scholarship offers and said contemplating his future was a bit overwhelming at times.

Thankfully, that stress is now in his rear view.

Kelly verbally committed to Bowling Green on Tuesday and explained that his decision was the result of him following his heart. Kelly has only been to the Falcons’ campus once, making a trip last July, and never got the chance to take an official visit. But the relationships he’s built with the school’s coaching staff since then reassured him that Ohio is where he should continue his career.

“Everybody at Bowling Green, I like them. They showed me love,” said Kelly, who also seriously considered Northern Illinois. “It was never a dull moment with them because they always tried to talk to me or they always tried to get me on the phone just to talk. I felt like they were always showing me love, really.”

Merrillville coach Brad Seiss thinks Kelly’s explosiveness coupled with his 6-foot-2, 245-pound frame made him a top target for many programs at the next level. According to 247Sports.com, the junior is a two-star recruit and the No. 32 overall prospect in Indiana. He is also ranked No. 124 in the country for strong side defensive ends.

“He’s athletic enough and twitchy enough to be an edge guy in a 4-3 defense playing defense end, but then you look at his frame and see that there’s a lot of weight that could still be put on if they want to bump him into an interior lineman later on,” Seiss said. “I think as a recruit, he’s not just one position. He’s kind of a tweener and has the ability to probably play both, which gave him more of an opportunity to be recruited.”

Kelly is eager to make an impact at whatever position he plays with the Falcons, but first hopes to cap off his prep career with a strong senior season. The junior transferred to Merrillville in January after his family moved and will try to help his new team uphold its status as one of the Region's top programs. Last fall, the Pirates went 11-2 and won their first regional championship in seven years.

The team’s defensive line will look much different this upcoming season after graduating a strong senior class. Former pass rushers Darion Johnson, Khris Walton and Nick Price combined for 218 tackles and 24.5 sacks last season. Walton was also named the 2019 Duneland Athletic Conference Defensive Most Valuable Player, while Price has earned the chance to keep playing at Valparaiso University.

Brian West was a defensive lineman at Merrillville before graduating in 2009 and is now preparing for his third year as his alma mater’s defensive line coach. After getting a glimpse of Kelly prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, he is excited to implement him into the team’s defensive schemes. The junior will pair up on the defensive line with sophomore defensive tackle Kenneth Grant, who had seven tackles for loss in 2019 and landed his first Division I scholarship offer from Bowling Green in January.

“I think he brings a lot to the table,” West said of Kelly. “Just being around him this offseason a little bit when we were in school, he was a hard worker in the weight room and leads by example. He’s a great kid. Of course we lost some great defensive ends, so he’ll step in right and contribute right away for us.”

Last season, Kelly helped Morton finish 8-2 and clinch its third consecutive outright Great Lakes Athletic Conference title. He had 37 tackles, seven tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks. Now, the Bowling Green recruit intends to carry that success over to the Pirates.

“I came to Merrillville because of family reasons, but I just want to boost everything and have fun my senior year,” Kelly said. “I want to make plays and do everything I can to support my team so we can make it all the way down to state.”

Lake County Sports Reporter

James Boyd is the Lake County prep sports reporter for The Times. He is a graduate of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and a proud native of Romeoville, Illinois. Before anything else, his main goal in life is to spread love and light.

