Merrillville falls to Crispus Attucks

MERRILLVILLE — When a team comes in averaging 83.7 points a game, there's a bit of a reason to worry.
It didn't faze Times No.9 Merrillville, though, as they relied on the strength of its perimeter defense to force Class 4A No. 4 Attucks into playing tentatively over the first 12 minutes of the game.
The Pirates (1-2) frustrated Attucks early and often in the first quarter, forcing four turnovers and holding the high-flying Tigers to just 10 first-quarter points.
"We wanted to take away their drives and make them shoot contested threes," Merrillville coach Bo Patton said. "We wanted to speed them up because (Attucks forward Jalen) Hooks is really good inside."
However, Attucks (7-1) took an eight-point lead into the half thanks in large part to a 10-0 run midway through the second quarter and continued to stay the course on its way to a 63-51 win over the Pirates.
Attucks guard Isaiah Stafford nailed a couple 3-pointers in the run on his way to 10 points in the second quarter.
The Pirates committed 13 first-half turnovers, which was one reason for their demise.
"We have to slow the game down and run something to get some easier shots," Patton said.
They also finished with eight turnovers in the third quarter, compared to 11 points.
The Pirates know this year is going to be a big adjustment, not only with the coronavirus pandemic but because they lost all-everything senior Keon Thompson, Jr. to National Top Sports Institute in Orlando, Florida.
"We know offense is never gonna be a big thing for us, so we have to rely on our defense more," Patton said. "We lost 30 points and 10 boards a game with Keon."
The Tigers opened the third quarter by scoring the first six points of the period, taking a 34-20 lead.
The Pirates had one more burst in them by responding with a 7-0 run, but they wouldn't get closer than seven for the rest of the contest.
"I'm really proud of the fight we showed, but we just gotta get a little tougher and do some of the little things better and get the fundamentals down," Patton said.
The Tigers tallied 21 in the fourth, with 11 of them coming from guard James Smith.
Stafford led all scorers with 24, while Smith chipped in 17 for the Tigers.
Pirates senior Dylan Coty paced Merrillville with 14 before fouling out late in the fourth. Marcus Hardy added 10 before also fouling out in the fourth.
Coty said his team has a few things to work on and agreed with Patton about Thompson.
"We gotta get used to it for real," Coty said. "We have guys that have stepped up already and we'll definitely be alright, but we gotta work hard defensively and I have to be more vocal in practice."
Gallery: Crispus Attucks at Merrillville boys basketball
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!