Merrillville falls to Crispus Attucks

The Pirates know this year is going to be a big adjustment, not only with the coronavirus pandemic but because they lost all-everything senior Keon Thompson, Jr. to National Top Sports Institute in Orlando, Florida.

"We know offense is never gonna be a big thing for us, so we have to rely on our defense more," Patton said. "We lost 30 points and 10 boards a game with Keon."

The Tigers opened the third quarter by scoring the first six points of the period, taking a 34-20 lead.

The Pirates had one more burst in them by responding with a 7-0 run, but they wouldn't get closer than seven for the rest of the contest.

"I'm really proud of the fight we showed, but we just gotta get a little tougher and do some of the little things better and get the fundamentals down," Patton said.

The Tigers tallied 21 in the fourth, with 11 of them coming from guard James Smith.

Stafford led all scorers with 24, while Smith chipped in 17 for the Tigers.

Pirates senior Dylan Coty paced Merrillville with 14 before fouling out late in the fourth. Marcus Hardy added 10 before also fouling out in the fourth.