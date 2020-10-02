Merrillville falls to defending Class 3A state champ Bishop Chatard

INDIANAPOLIS — The coronavirus pandemic has made the 2020 IHSAA prep football season unlike any other, and Merrillville’s game at Bishop Chatard on Friday was another example of that.
Since Valparaiso was unable to play this week because of COVID-19, the Pirates took a trip to Indianapolis to square off against the defending Class 3A state champion. The Trojans are ranked as the No. 1 Class 3A team in the state by the Associated Press, and they sure looked like it early.
Bishop Chatard scored on its third offensive play with a 76-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Carter St. John to wide receiver Noah Carter. From, the Trojans scored five more touchdowns and went on to earn a 45-28 victory over No. 2 Class 6A state-ranked Merrillville.
“I think things have been a little too easy the first half of the season,” Pirates coach Brad Seiss said. “It was good to have someone fight back and take it to us.”
The Pirates bounced back from the Trojans’ quick score with pair of touchdown passes from quarterback Angel Nelson. He connected with running back Lavarion Logan on a 20-yard screen pass in the first quarter and linked up on a 37-yarder with Cincinnati recruit JoJo Johnson, who made several defenders miss on his way to the end zone.
After Merrillville (5-1) briefly held the lead, Chatard (6-1) responded by scoring 24 unanswered points, capped off by a 35-yard pick-six from defenseive back Jack Annee midway through the third quarter.
Johnson hauled in a 20-yard touchdown reception to cut into the lead, again, and gave Merrillville a bit of momentum early in the fourth quarter. However, Chatard quickly regained control of the game on an 80-yard touchdown run from running back Matthew Coons.
“It was too big of a roller coaster for us,” Seiss said. “It wasn’t consistent enough. We got it together for a while and played really good, and then we played really bad. We can’t be Jekyll and Hyde.”
Despite the lopsided loss, Merrillville defensive lineman Kenneth Grant still provided the most impressive play of the game. With just under six minutes left in the fourth quarter, the 6-foot-4, 350-pound junior stripped a Trojans ball carrier of the ball and returned the fumble for a 48-yard touchdown.
“We were down 17 (points) and needed to find a way to get the ball back to our offense,” Seiss said. “He ripped it out of the running back’s hands and took it to the house. That was a big time play.”
After its first loss of the season, Seiss reminded his team that it can bounce back next week at home by knocking off Lake Central. If the Pirates win, they’ll earn at least a share of the Duneland Athletic Conference title for the first time since 2013.
Although a conference championship is a big accomplishment, no one in Merrillville’s program wants that to be the pinnacle of their season.
“I love the opportunity that we had to come down here,” Seiss said. “We’re hoping to do some good things in October and November.”
