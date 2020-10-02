Merrillville falls to defending Class 3A state champ Bishop Chatard

Johnson hauled in a 20-yard touchdown reception to cut into the lead, again, and gave Merrillville a bit of momentum early in the fourth quarter. However, Chatard quickly regained control of the game on an 80-yard touchdown run from running back Matthew Coons.

“It was too big of a roller coaster for us,” Seiss said. “It wasn’t consistent enough. We got it together for a while and played really good, and then we played really bad. We can’t be Jekyll and Hyde.”

Despite the lopsided loss, Merrillville defensive lineman Kenneth Grant still provided the most impressive play of the game. With just under six minutes left in the fourth quarter, the 6-foot-4, 350-pound junior stripped a Trojans ball carrier of the ball and returned the fumble for a 48-yard touchdown.

“We were down 17 (points) and needed to find a way to get the ball back to our offense,” Seiss said. “He ripped it out of the running back’s hands and took it to the house. That was a big time play.”

After its first loss of the season, Seiss reminded his team that it can bounce back next week at home by knocking off Lake Central. If the Pirates win, they’ll earn at least a share of the Duneland Athletic Conference title for the first time since 2013.