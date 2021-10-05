Merrillville football still No. 3 in Class 6A rankings

PREP FOOTBALL
Merrillville still No. 3 in 6A: Merrillville received the only first-place vote that didn't go to top-ranked Center Grove and remained No. 3 in Class 6A in the latest Associated Press rankings released Tuesday night. The Pirates (7-0) stayed one spot behind No. 2 Westfield (6-1), while Chesterton remained No. 10 in 6A. Elsewhere, Valparaiso dropped three spots to No. 5 in 5A after suffering its first loss of the season to Merrillville and Andrean stayed No. 7 in 2A. Among teams receiving votes were Michigan City (5A), Hobart (4A) and Calumet (3A).
WOMEN'S GOLF
Valpo finishes 12th at Butler: Valparaiso shot the second-best 54-hole score in program history, a 932, to finish 12th among 14 teams at the Butler Fall Invitational. The mark is just a stroke off the program record set earlier this fall at the Redbird Invitational. Payton Hodson was the Beacons' top individual, shooting 230 to tie for 41st among 83 players.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
MVC final to air on ESPNU for first time: The Missouri Valley Conference Women's Basketball Tournament final will air nationally on ESPNU for the first time, Commissioner Jeff Jackson announced. The rest of the tournament, also known as Hoops in the Heartland, will air on ESPN+.
AUTO RACING
Two-time Indy 500 winner Sato out at Rahal: The IndyCar future of two-time Indianapolis 500 winner Takuma Sato was in doubt after Rahal Letterman Lanigan said the Japanese driver won't return to the team next year. Sato has raced in IndyCar since 2010 following seven seasons in Formula One. The Tokyo native has driven for Rahal the last four years, winning four races including the Indy 500 in 2020. Sato also won the Indy 500 in 2017 driving for Andretti Autosport, his only season with that team. Sato has six career victories, but his two Indy 500 wins make him one of the more desirable drivers in IndyCar even at 44 years old. But sponsorship will play a role in what and where Sato drives in 2022.