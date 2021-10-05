Merrillville football still No. 3 in Class 6A rankings

Two-time Indy 500 winner Sato out at Rahal: The IndyCar future of two-time Indianapolis 500 winner Takuma Sato was in doubt after Rahal Letterman Lanigan said the Japanese driver won't return to the team next year. Sato has raced in IndyCar since 2010 following seven seasons in Formula One. The Tokyo native has driven for Rahal the last four years, winning four races including the Indy 500 in 2020. Sato also won the Indy 500 in 2017 driving for Andretti Autosport, his only season with that team. Sato has six career victories, but his two Indy 500 wins make him one of the more desirable drivers in IndyCar even at 44 years old. But sponsorship will play a role in what and where Sato drives in 2022.