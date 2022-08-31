Merrillville highlights Region teams in Indiana football polls

Region teams feature in poll: Merrillville was the highest ranked Region team in the latest AP Indiana high school football, coming in at the No. 1 spot in Class 5A. Crown Point, a week after beating Andrean to improve to 2-0 got itself 10 votes in the 6A poll but is still unranked. Valparaiso bounced back with a rebound victory that propelled them to No. 7 in 5A. Michigan City was unranked but received six votes in the poll. Hobart, who is 0-2 with two close losses to quality teams got itself two votes in Class 4A. 2-0 Hanover Central is just outside of the 3A rankings with 34 votes. After dropping last week's game to Crown Point, Andrean fell from third to fifth in Class 2A.

Leonard returns to practice: Indianapolis Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard was back on the practice field Wednesday, one day after he was activated from the physically unable to perform list. It's still unclear when the three-time All-Pro will make his season debut. The three-time All-Pro hadn't practiced since the end of last season. Initially, Leonard was trying to work his way back from an ankle injury that hobbled him each of the past two seasons. Then in June, he had back surgery when doctors thought that would alleviate the pain. Still, he was never far away from football. But Tuesday's decision at the roster cutdown could provide some clarity. If Leonard started the regular season on PUP, he couldn't have played or practiced for four more weeks. And it would have likely taken a couple of more for Leonard to get in playing shape. Now, he's at least eligible to play in the Sept. 11 season opener at Houston.