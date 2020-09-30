Merrillville relies on Lavarion Logan

When Merrillville needs a few yards, a first down or just a big running play, it gives it to the "Tank" — Lavarion Logan.

Logan, a 5-foot-9, 200 pound junior running back, is the Region’s leading rusher with 817 yards on 107 carries and has scored 12 touchdowns for the No. 1 Pirates (5-0). Logan ran for 170 yards on 30 carries and had two touchdowns in Merrillville 33-7 win over LaPorte last Friday.

“We call him our workhorse,” said Denzel Pierce, Merrillville’s running back’s coach. “That’s what he wants to do. He wants the ball in his hands every single day. He really works hard to be in this position. He really gets behind his offensive line and really trusts those guys, and they do it for him.”

Logan said he’s had the nickname for most of his young life.

“My grandmother (Patrice Ward) actually gave me that when I was a child about 5 or 6 years old,” he said. “It’s really got no meaning as far as football.”

But Logan means everything to Merrillville’s running game, which balances its potent passing attack of Angel Nelson and receivers JoJo Johnson, Marcus Hardy and Armani Glass.