Merrillville relies on Lavarion Logan.

When Merrillville needs a few yards, a first down or just a big running play, it gives it to the "Tank" — Lavarion Logan.
Logan, a 5-foot-9, 200 pound junior running back, is the Region’s leading rusher with 817 yards on 107 carries and has scored 12 touchdowns for the No. 1 Pirates (5-0). Logan ran for 170 yards on 30 carries and had two touchdowns in Merrillville 33-7 win over LaPorte last Friday.
“We call him our workhorse,” said Denzel Pierce, Merrillville’s running back’s coach. “That’s what he wants to do. He wants the ball in his hands every single day. He really works hard to be in this position. He really gets behind his offensive line and really trusts those guys, and they do it for him.”
Logan said he’s had the nickname for most of his young life.
“My grandmother (Patrice Ward) actually gave me that when I was a child about 5 or 6 years old,” he said. “It’s really got no meaning as far as football.”
But Logan means everything to Merrillville’s running game, which balances its potent passing attack of Angel Nelson and receivers JoJo Johnson, Marcus Hardy and Armani Glass.
“When you look at the way our team is built, we’ve got some nice pieces on the outside,” Merrillville sixth-year coach Brad Seiss said. “The idea of still trying to be big and physical and run the football. Even though it’s beautiful out now, when it gets to playoff time and bad weather, to have Lavarion as a tailback he’s a good-sized kid and is tough to bring down. It’s good for us to use clock and get tough yards.”
Logan has been running the football ever since he started playing football seven years ago. He’s been in the Merrillville system except for his sophomore year at Joliet Catholic Academy in Illinois, where he was a defensive end. He’s glad to be back on offense and shares credit for his big night.
“Really, the offensive line did a great job,” Logan said. “We practiced it all week, running up the middle. We started off really slow but we finished it to the end.”
He likes being the go-to back.
Support Local Journalism
“I always focus on getting that yard, that first down to go far in the game,” Logan said.
Pierce, a 2011 Merrillville graduate and former running back, is a good mentor for Logan.
(Pierce) did a great job all throughout practice this week and last week, preparing for this game,” Logan said.”
Seiss said Logan fits his moniker well.
“He’s been 'Tank' since the seventh grade,” he said. “We’ve always known him as 'Tank'. He’s taken care of himself pretty well in the weight room and all that. Sometimes nicknames don’t necessarily follow the kid, this one I think is a pretty good one for him.”
Pierce said Logan’s work ethic helps set him apart.
“Everyday, he just shows up ready to work,” Pierce said. “So 170 yards -- that is big time, and hopefully he continues that and he continues to work hard and improve. … He gets downhill and he runs hard. I try to teach him some things to cut, but I say do what you can do and what your strong suits are.”
Merrillville’s game this week with Valparaiso was canceled due to the coronavirus and, it’s searching for a replacement. When it does play next, Logan will be ready.
“We take it one week at a time,” Logan said. “No matter if we have a game or not, we always work hard in practice and hopefully make a long run in the playoffs. We focus on every moment.”
Gallery: Merrillville at Portage football
Portage/Merrillville football
Portage/Merrillville football
Portage/Merrillville football
Portage/Merrillville football
Portage/Merrillville football
Portage/Merrillville football
Portage/Merrillville football
Portage/Merrillville football
Portage/Merrillville football
Portage/Merrillville football
Portage/Merrillville football
Portage/Merrillville football
Portage/Merrillville football
Portage/Merrillville football
Gallery
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!