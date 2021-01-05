Merrillville remains unbeaten in DAC

MICHIGAN CITY — Neither Merrillville coach Amy Govert nor Michigan City coach Mike Megyese were all too happy in the aftermath of a sloppy contest inside The Wolves Den on Tuesday.

Govert, at least, could take solace from a 65-52 come-from-behind win but only after lamenting too many missed layups, shooting 17 of 28 from the free- throw line and 19 turnovers while still managing to improve to 4-0 in Duneland Athletic Conference competition.

“We’re better than that, and they know that,” Govert said after improving to 7-3 on the year. “We’re a little fired up right now.”

Megyese blames a poor stretch of play midway through the third quarter for costing his Wolves (8-3, 2-1) their chance at remaining unbeaten amid a 32 turnover night.

After being down by as many as 11 in the first half, Michigan City senior forward Trinity Thompson converted an and-1 with 3:20 left in the third to put the Wolves up five. After the miss, Michigan City blew a layup on its next offensive possession that would have extended the lead to seven.