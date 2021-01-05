Merrillville remains unbeaten in DAC

MICHIGAN CITY — Neither Merrillville coach Amy Govert nor Michigan City coach Mike Megyese were all too happy in the aftermath of a sloppy contest inside The Wolves Den on Tuesday.
Govert, at least, could take solace from a 65-52 come-from-behind win but only after lamenting too many missed layups, shooting 17 of 28 from the free- throw line and 19 turnovers while still managing to improve to 4-0 in Duneland Athletic Conference competition.
“We’re better than that, and they know that,” Govert said after improving to 7-3 on the year. “We’re a little fired up right now.”
Megyese blames a poor stretch of play midway through the third quarter for costing his Wolves (8-3, 2-1) their chance at remaining unbeaten amid a 32 turnover night.
After being down by as many as 11 in the first half, Michigan City senior forward Trinity Thompson converted an and-1 with 3:20 left in the third to put the Wolves up five. After the miss, Michigan City blew a layup on its next offensive possession that would have extended the lead to seven.
Merrillville freshman guard Kennedie Burks made them pay on the other end by converting three free throws after being fouled on a 3-point try. Her 3-pointer from the charity stripe sparked an 8-0 run to close out the third quarter and give the Wolves a three-point edge just minutes after nearly going down three possessions.
“That’s the difference,” Megyese said. “We allowed them to get back in the basketball game.”
Merrillville senior guard Cailynn Dilosa shut the door on a second Michigan City comeback with nine of her game-high 23 points in the fourth quarter. She finished through contact twice in the fourth quarter over a matter of about 90 seconds to swing the game in the Wolves’ favor for good.
Michigan City outscored Merrillville 21-11 in the final quarter.
“We were coming up on defense and pressuring the ball and getting into the passing lane,” Dilosa said. “It’s a big win for us.”
Senior guard Katelyn Halfacre led Michigan City with 15 points while Thompson, who entered the game averaging about 22 per game, was held to a season low 14 on just 5-of-14 shooting. Merrillville routinely found ways to get the ball out of her hands which played into the turnovers.
Postgame, Govert admitted she hadn’t been as fired up as she was even after a win in quite some time which speaks to how talented she thinks her team is.
Merrillville escaped Michigan City with a win and undefeated conference record intact but Govert said there’s plenty of work to be done before the Pirates get to where they need to be to compete with the likes of Crown Point and other dominant teams when games matter most.
“They got in their heads tonight instead of just calming down,” Govert said. “Fourth quarter, that’s what we told them. Calm yourselves. Dilosa had a couple of nice buckets. We have to clean it up if we expect to do anything in the postseason.”