Merrillville's Kenneth Grant picks Michigan

“Kenneth was never going to be that guy who was going to do a dramatic thing (in announcing),” Merrillville coach Brad Seiss said. “He’s a low-key kind of guy. He told me this morning he was ready to do it and he just did it.”

Grant chose the Wolverines over his other finalists Ohio State and Wisconsin. The highly touted, four-star recruit took visits to each school and kept his opinion close to his chest, even if Seiss could see through the emotions.

“He never really let things be bigger than they really were,” Seiss said. “From the beginning of June until now, those three were his top schools. He did a great job of being patient and seeing every place. You could tell every time he went to Michigan, he had a little extra something when he came back. I could tell.”

The entire Michigan coaching staff was gathered for a meeting on Tuesday morning when Grant dialed his future defensive line coach. Nua took the call along with Harbaugh and the rest of the coaching staff was in the background celebrating. Not that Grant needed any affirmation in his decision, but Tuesday cemented what he already knew about the Wolverines.