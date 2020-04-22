Merrillville’s Maldonado family producing wrestling training videos on Facebook

His oldest son, Jacob, does the filming. The Merrillville senior, who finished sixth in the state at 145 pounds and was the Ward E. Brown Mental Attitude Award winner, is headed to Wabash College to play soccer. Maldonado’s other two sons, David Jr., a freshman at Merrillville and semistate qualifier with a 4.0 grade-point average, and Matthew, a seventh-grader at St. Mary’s in Griffith, are dad’s apprentices on the mat for the videos.

“To be honest, if I could just coach wrestling that would be my dream job,” said coach Maldonado, who also teaches Spanish at Merrillville and just completed his 20th season coaching at the school.

After each Facebook Live video, Maldonado has a short question-and-answer period for the viewers.

After one of his most recent training videos, Maldonado said someone asked, “How do you keep your passion for wrestling?”

“I love wrestling and I don’t know it any other way than giving it 100 percent,” Maldonado said. “I still have the same love, passion and drive for wrestling as I did as a kid.”

Maldonado, who also spent two seasons as the coach at Bishop Noll, is just as proud about the sport as he is of his passion being passed on to his former pupils.