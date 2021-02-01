Merrillville’s Malik Hall lives in the uncomfortable zone

The second trip to the state finals was a disappointment for Hall. He went in with high hopes but lost to Churubusco’s Dominic Heath in the opening round. Hall tried to get a single leg takedown but let go and Heath caught him in a headlock.

He never recovered and the result was a 7-5 loss.

“It was just that one mistake. I tried to fight back in the match and I couldn’t. There’s no way I should’ve lost that match,” Hall said. “It took me a while to get that fire back. It was a huge obstacle to overcome. It definitely made me hungrier and a few months later I said ‘I’ve got to do it this year.’”

Hall was one of eight individual Merrillville winners at the EC Central Sectional last Saturday. The Pirates took home their 17th straight sectional trophy, advancing 13 to Saturday's Hobart Regional.

Maldonado said, while the Pirates’ season has been up and down, senior leadership from guys like Hall, Jason Streck and Aleksandar Pejovski has been key to navigating an unpredictable year.

Hall isn’t finished, though. He plans to leave an example for future Merrillville wrestlers.