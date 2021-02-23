Merrillville’s Nieya Abel hopes to compete at sectional

“I did the Saturday classes at Merrillville,” Abel said. “I was looking up to Gabby Douglas, and now I look up to Simone Biles, too.”

She practices 2 1/2 hours a day for the Pirates and competes in club during the offseason. She’s built up her confidence at the prep level.

“Sometimes, I have my moments and I’ll get down, but I just have to tell my inner self that ‘You can do it,’ and I just take off,” she said.

Abel is optimistic she’ll be ready physically by Saturday.

“Our training staff will work vigorously to try and get her in shape so that she can compete in the sectional,” Roberts said.

Tough sectional

Merrillville finished sixth at the DAC meet with a 104.225, and while that score won’t be good enough to advance out of the Chesterton Sectional as a team, it would at many other sectionals in the state. Only the top three teams advance to regional.