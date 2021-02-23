Merrillville’s Nieya Abel hopes to compete at sectional

Merrillville freshman Nieya Abel was striving to finish the regular season strong at Saturday's Duneland Athletic Conference meet in Chesterton.
Abel, Merrillville’s top scorer, was completing her floor routine on her fourth rotation when she landed awkwardly on the final tumble.
“It was her last event, which tends to be her best event, and she just rolled her ankle right at the end,” Merrillville coach Diane Roberts said. “She was able to finish the routine kind of shakily. And then collapsed into a heap, and our trainer took over from there.”
Abel said X-rays were negative as far as a fracture and her left ankle felt better on Sunday than it did on Saturday.
“The swelling went down, and I’m just waiting to see if I can compete at sectional,” she said.
Roberts said Abel has responded well in the past to physical setbacks.
“Nieya has had little injuries here and there,” she said. “It is remarkable how quickly her body heals itself, and we’re kind of hanging on that as a positive note.”
Abel finished fourth on vault at the DAC meet with a 9.4, was ninth on beam with a 9.025 and finished 10th in all-around with a 35.90. She’s Merrillville’s best hope to advance out of the sectional as the top six finishers in each event advance to the Portage Regional.
Roberts said the vault and floor exercise are Abel’s strongest events, and her best score on vault this season is a 9.6, which should give her a shot at advancing.
“I’m really trying to learn how to twist my vault,” Abel said. “Instead of just doing a pike Tsuk, I want to twist from a pike and hopefully perform that at state.”
Returning from injury is nothing new to Abel, who missed her eighth grade gymnastic season due to a hip fracture suffered during some private training. She was able to return to the spring club season last year before COVID shut down the competition.
“When she came back to competition, she continued to dominate in our club,” Roberts said.
Merrillville got a late start to workouts as the gymnastic room was closed until October due to pandemic protocols, but Abel has made the most of her freshman season. Her best score on the all-around is a 36.50.
“She leads our team in almost every event in terms of averages and is our No. 1 overall scorer,” Roberts said. “She’s been an absolute joy to coach, Her athleticism is at the highest level.”
Abel has been participating in gymnastics since she was 4 when she would be doing flips in stores while shopping with her mom, who then enrolled her in gymnastic.
“I did the Saturday classes at Merrillville,” Abel said. “I was looking up to Gabby Douglas, and now I look up to Simone Biles, too.”
She practices 2 1/2 hours a day for the Pirates and competes in club during the offseason. She’s built up her confidence at the prep level.
“Sometimes, I have my moments and I’ll get down, but I just have to tell my inner self that ‘You can do it,’ and I just take off,” she said.
Abel is optimistic she’ll be ready physically by Saturday.
“Our training staff will work vigorously to try and get her in shape so that she can compete in the sectional,” Roberts said.
Tough sectional
Merrillville finished sixth at the DAC meet with a 104.225, and while that score won’t be good enough to advance out of the Chesterton Sectional as a team, it would at many other sectionals in the state. Only the top three teams advance to regional.
“It has been the nemesis of mine for many, many years,” Roberts said. “… Way back in the day, only one team advanced (out of sectional), and then we got two teams out, and then we finally got three teams out. The conference is absolutely the strongest, we know that, in the state. We could have a 108 or a 109 and stay home, and it’s happened in the past.
“Our goal is if one of those top teams has a bad day, we hope we can walk through that open door and make something happen. If not, we are trying to get individuals out on their best events.”
The top six place winners in each event and the top six finishers in all-around advance to the regional. Also all gymnasts who receive the score of the sixth place gymnast at the previous state finals meet advance to the regional.
Last year, Merrillville’s Briana Thomas advanced as an individual in beam and floor, and she finished third in the state on floor.
“It was a great experience,” Roberts said. “Because we have such strength in our DAC, we don’t mind getting a couple individuals out and going down to state and having that experience.”