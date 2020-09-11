Merrillville scores six first-half touchdowns to rout Portage

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PORTAGE — Merrillville football coach Brad Seiss hasn’t let any of his players speak to the media this season.

Maybe that’s because the Pirates have said all they need to on the field.

The Times No. 2 Pirates scored five touchdowns in the second quarter and rolled up 575 yards of total offense to rout Portage 58-19 at The Warpath.

Angel Nelson threw for 303 yards in the first half, including three touchdowns, while Lavarion Logan ran for 158 yards and three touchdowns. Neither player saw the field in the second half.

“We have been known to be a streaky team since I’ve been here,” Seiss said. “That’s been both good and bad. When you’re hitting down the field like we were tonight, we had some opportunities to put some points on the board.”

The Pirates (4-0, 2-0) led 7-0 when Nelson opened the second quarter with a 33-yard touchdown pass to Morton transfer Marcus Hardy. Logan scored his second touchdown of the game less than three minutes later as the Region’s leading rusher ripped off a 42-yard touchdown run. The junior running back came into the game with an area-best 487 yards on the ground.