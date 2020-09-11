Merrillville scores six first-half touchdowns to rout Portage

PORTAGE — Merrillville football coach Brad Seiss hasn’t let any of his players speak to the media this season.
Maybe that’s because the Pirates have said all they need to on the field.
The Times No. 2 Pirates scored five touchdowns in the second quarter and rolled up 575 yards of total offense to rout Portage 58-19 at The Warpath.
Angel Nelson threw for 303 yards in the first half, including three touchdowns, while Lavarion Logan ran for 158 yards and three touchdowns. Neither player saw the field in the second half.
“We have been known to be a streaky team since I’ve been here,” Seiss said. “That’s been both good and bad. When you’re hitting down the field like we were tonight, we had some opportunities to put some points on the board.”
The Pirates (4-0, 2-0) led 7-0 when Nelson opened the second quarter with a 33-yard touchdown pass to Morton transfer Marcus Hardy. Logan scored his second touchdown of the game less than three minutes later as the Region’s leading rusher ripped off a 42-yard touchdown run. The junior running back came into the game with an area-best 487 yards on the ground.
“When the running game is working, it opens some things up on the outside,” Seiss said. “It opens up whether a person devotes to stop the run. Where we can take advantage is in running situations on some play action opportunities.”
Merrillville did just that midway through the second quarter when Nelson connected with Armani Glass on an 86-yard touchdown. Portage got on the board on the following play as Mey-Sin Hollowell took the ensuing kickoff back 78 yards for a touchdown. The Pirates didn’t wait long to pounce as Nelson found Hardy again on a 74-yard touchdown.
“We felt coming in that there were some plays that we were missing,” Seiss said. “Angel made some great throws. Sometimes the hardest throw is the one where the guy is open down the field.”
Leading 42-13 at the half, the Pirates continued to pour it on out of the locker room. The Indians (2-2, 1-1) fumbled on the first play of the third quarter and Merrillville reserve running back Phillip Roche’ scored one play later on a 33-yard touchdown run. Morton transfer Paris Hewlett added another score later in the quarter on a 66-yard run.
Hardy finished the night with three catches for 138 yards, while Glass added two catches for 106 yards. Portage quarterback Tylee Swopes connected with Devan Howard on an 18-yard touchdown in the second quarter and reserve quarterback Josh Bloom capped off the scoring with an 8-yard touchdown late in the game.
Seiss said after the game that the Pirates have yet to secure an opponent for next Friday. Merrillville was originally slated to host Michigan City before the Wolves were sidelined for two weeks due to COVID-19. Seiss and Merrillville’s administration are continuing to explore options to play on Friday.
