Merrillville to honor late softball coach Bob Bergeson

PREP SOFTBALL

Merrilllville field dedication planned: Merrillville will dedicate its softball field to longtime coach Bob Bergeson, who died last year. The ceremony will be Aug. 19 at halftime of the Pirates' home football game against Andrean. Kickoff for that game is 7 p.m. Bergeson coached Merrillville from 1986 to 2003, winning state titles in 1993 and '97, along with 10 sectional championships.

PREP BASKETBALL

Johnson to lead IBCA: Marty Johnson, a 1976 Highland graduate, has been elected executive director of the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association. Johnson, who had been the associate executive director, replaces Steve Witty, who shifts to executive director emeritus after a 20-year stint leading the group. Johnson went 359-238 in 26 seasons as a varsity coach at Pendleton Heights, East Noble and Whiteland, and also served as Perry Meridian athletic director.

SUMMER BASEBALL

Gould, Faoro win Northern League honors: Michael Gould of the Joliet Generals was named Northern League Player of the Week for the week ending Sunday, while the Crestwood Panthers' Charlie Faoro was named Pitcher of the Week. Gould went 7 for 17 with nine runs scored and nine RBIs, while Faoro pitched two-hit, shutout ball for six innings, striking out 12 and walking none.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Purdue's O'Connell honored: Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell was one of 10 players on the Big Ten preseason all-conference list announced Monday. Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud was the only unanimous pick on the list, which included five players from each division.

AUTO RACING

JGR accepts penalties, apologizes: Joe Gibbs Racing has declined to appeal the penalties levied by NASCAR that stripped Denny Hamlin of his Pocono Raceway victory and cost Kyle Busch his runner-up finish. The win was awarded to Chase Elliott. Hamlin’s No. 11 Toyota and Busch’s No. 18 Toyota both flunked postrace inspection Sunday night when NASCAR found issues in both cars that affected the aerodynamics. Joe Gibbs Racing apologized in a statement and said changes were underway to make sure it did not happen again. Hamlin was stripped of his third Cup Series win of the season and a track-record seventh at Pocono.