Merrillville trails Bishop Chatard at halftime
Prep football

Merrillville trails Bishop Chatard at halftime

100320-spt-fbl-mer-01.jpg

Merrillville quarterback Angel Nelson prepares to throw in the second quarter Friday at Bishop Chatard High School in Indianapolis. Bishop Chatard led 21-14 at halftime.

 Alex Deryn, The Times

INDIANAPOLIS — In its first real test of the season, Merrillville fell behind early against defending Class 3A state champion Bishop Chatard.

The Trojans, ranked as the No. 1 Class 3A team in the state in the latest Associated Press poll, scored on their third offensive play of the game. Quarterback Carter St. John connected on a 76-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Noah Carter, which helped Bishop Chatard take a 21-14 lead into halftime.

On the ensuing drive, Pirates running back Lavarion Logan lost a fumble on his team’s first play from scrimmage. Bishop Chatard took over at Merrillville’s 27-yard line but wasn’t able to capitalize, and Logan made sure to make up for his early miscue.

The junior scored the Pirates’ first touchdown of the game on a 20-yard screen pass from quarterback Angel Nelson at the 3:26 mark of the first quarter.

Cincinnati recruit JoJo Johnson got in on the action with a 37-yard touchdown reception from Nelson early in the second quarter to help the No. 2 Class 6A state-ranked Pirates take the lead.

However, the Trojans responded with two touchdown runs from running back Tommy Hannon to close out the half.

