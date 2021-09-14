Merrillville, Valparaiso, Chesterton, Andrean ranked in Associated Press state football polls

WOMEN'S GOLF

DePauw's Weiner earns league honor: DePauw's Sydney Weiner, a Crown Point grad, was named North Coast Conference Women's Golf Athlete of the Week recently after shooting a program-record 67 and finishing fourth in the Transylvania Invitational with a 54-hole score of 225.

PRO GOLF

Cantlay named PGA's top player: Patrick Cantlay was voted PGA Tour player of the year by his peers, capturing the Jack Nicklaus Award that could be seen as a referendum on how players value winning the FedEx Cup. His solid year became so much more over the final two weeks of the season when Cantlay won a six-hole playoff at the BMW Championship over Bryson DeChambeau and then captured the FedEx Cup with a one-shot victory over Jon Rahm in the Tour Championship.

SOCCER