Merrillville, Valparaiso, Chesterton, Andrean ranked in Associated Press state football polls

  • Updated
090421-spt-fbh-mer-cp_15 (copy)

Merrillville’s Lavarion Logan runs the ball as Crown Point’s Brett Croell tries to stop in him during a game earlier this month.

 Jeffrey D. Nicholls, File, The Times

PREP FOOTBALL

Merrillville ranked second in Class 6A: Merrillville remained No. 2 in the Associated Press Class 6A rankings released on Tuesday. The Pirates (4-0) received the only first-place vote that did not go to No. 1 Center Grove. Chesterton (4-0) moved into the 6A rankings in a 10th-place tie with Ben Davis. Elsewhere, Valparaiso (4-0) moved up one spot to second in 5A behind Indianapolis Cathedral, while Andrean (2-2) dropped one place to ninth in 2A. Local teams receiving votes included Michigan City (5A), Hobart (4A) and Calumet (3A).

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Valpo's MVC schedule announced: Valparaiso's league schedule, announced by the Missouri Valley Conference, begins on the road at Drake on Dec. 2. The Beacons' first MVC game at home will be Jan. 2 vs. Illinois State. Valpo has three home Saturday games in league action: Jan. 8 vs. Southern Illinois, Jan, 15 vs. Missouri State and Feb. 5 vs. Indiana State. Other home games are: Jan. 19 vs. Northern Iowa, Jan. 26 vs. Bradley, Feb. 1 vs. Evansville, Feb. 16 vs. Loyola and Feb. 23 vs. Drake.

COLLEGE TRACK

Purdue Northwest adds men's, women's programs: Purdue Northwest announced it will launch men's and women's track programs in the 2022-23 school year. Cross country coach Austin Warner will also lead the track programs, which will give PNW 17 sports.

WOMEN'S GOLF

DePauw's Weiner earns league honor: DePauw's Sydney Weiner, a Crown Point grad, was named North Coast Conference Women's Golf Athlete of the Week recently after shooting a program-record 67 and finishing fourth in the Transylvania Invitational with a 54-hole score of 225.

PRO GOLF

Cantlay named PGA's top player: Patrick Cantlay was voted PGA Tour player of the year by his peers, capturing the Jack Nicklaus Award that could be seen as a referendum on how players value winning the FedEx Cup. His solid year became so much more over the final two weeks of the season when Cantlay won a six-hole playoff at the BMW Championship over Bryson DeChambeau and then captured the FedEx Cup with a one-shot victory over Jon Rahm in the Tour Championship.

SOCCER

Pele leaves intensive care: Retired Brazilian soccer star Pelé was moved out of intensive care as he continues to recover from surgery to remove a tumor from his colon. The 80-year-old Edson Arantes do Nascimento was in good clinical condition and will remain “from now on recovering in his room" at Albert Einstein Hospital, the Sao Paulo facility said in a statement. Pelé said he is ready "to play 90 minutes, plus extra time” after leaving intensive care.

WOMEN'S PRO BASKETBALL

Fever loses on road: Tiffany Hayes scored a season-high 31 points as the Atlanta Dream beat the Indiana Fever 85-78. Indiana can clinch the best chance at winning the draft lottery with one more loss in its final two games or a win by New York. Kelsey Mitchell led five starters in double figures with 18 points for Indiana (6-24). 

