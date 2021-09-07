Merrillville, Valparaiso on rise in state football rankings

PREP FOOTBALL
Merrillville, Valparaiso rise in state rankings: Merrillville and Valparaiso each rose one spot from a week ago in the Associated Press rankings released Tuesday. Merrillville (2-0) received one first-place vote and is now second in Class 6A behind Center Grove, while Valpo is third in 5A. Andrean (1-2) dropped four spots to No. 8 in 2A, while Chesterton (6A), Michigan City (5A), Hobart (4A) and Calumet (3A) were among the teams receiving votes.
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
Valpo's McCarthy wins MVC honor: After being named MVP at Tennessee Tech's Golden Eagle Invitational over the weekend, Valparaiso's Peyton McCarthy was named Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Week. McCarthy averaged 2.85 kills per set on .471 hitting and also averaged a block per set as Valpo went 3-0 with wins over UNC Asheville, Tennessee Tech and South Alabama. McCarthy had 18 kills on .607 hitting in a five-set victory over Tennessee Tech.
FOOTBALL
Former college, NFL star Sam Cunningham dies at 71: Sam “Bam” Cunningham, an All-American fullback at Southern California whose performance against Alabama was credited with helping to integrate football in the South and who went on to a record-setting career with the New England Patriots, died Tuesday. He was 71. He died at his home in Inglewood, California, according to USC, which spoke to his wife, Cine. She said the cause had yet to be determined. Cunningham's younger brother, Randall, starred as a quarterback in the NFL for 16 years. As a sophomore in 1970 under coach John McKay, Cunningham was part of USC's all-Black backfield, along with quarterback Jimmy Jones and running back Clarence Davis, which was the first of its kind in Division I.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Gonzaga's Few cited for DUI: Gonzaga basketball coach Mark Few has been cited for driving under the influence in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. Few was stopped by Coeur d'Alene police around 8 p.m. Monday after he was “called in as driving erratic and speeding," according to a police report. The report stated that Few exhibited “several signs of intoxication” and that he refused to complete field sobriety tests. Few provided breath samples of .119 and .120, which is above the legal limit of .08, the report stated.
AUTO RACING
Kyle Busch fined $50,000: Kyle Busch was fined $50,000 by NASCAR on Tuesday for recklessly entering the garage following a crash in the opening race of the playoffs. Busch was fined for a safety violation, actions detrimental to stock car racing and violating NASCAR member conduct guidelines during Saturday night's race at Darlington Raceway. Busch had crashed midway through the race and as he pulled into the garage area, Busch ran over several orange safety cones at a considerable amount of speed as spectators hurried out the way of the No. 18 Toyota. “It was a situation that could have been bad. Fortunately nobody got hit or anything like that,” Scott Miller, NASCAR's senior vice president of competition, said Tuesday on SiriusXM. "Putting people in harm’s way for no reason is something we take seriously.” The Joe Gibbs Racing driver finished 35th at Darlington. It dropped the two-time NASCAR champion from fourth to 14th in the playoff standings.