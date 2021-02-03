Merrillville, West Side cruise in quarterfinals

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I was kind of nervous in the first game I played (last month),” Smith said. “I really wasn’t myself. I’m just trying to get back into it these last couple games.”

The Pirates (12-5) used an aggressive defense to hound Morton throughout the game on Wednesday as Merrillville led 7-1 after the first quarter and 25-1 at halftime. The Governors (9-14) didn’t score their first field goal of the game until 5:21 left in the third quarter when Samya Gardner hit an off-balance shot from inside the top of the key.

Morton’s loss represented not only the end of the season, but the end of the current iteration of the Governors’ program. With a couple Hammond schools consolidating next year, Morton will get an infusion of students from Gavit that will help boost enrollment as well as potentially numbers in the program. Third-year coach DeAndre Williams is optimistic about the future.

“There’s kind of an excitement in the unknown right now,” Williams said. “We’re all excited to see what comes of all this. We’ve been blessed this year with a great group of women and we’re trying to promote a standard here. We were down tonight, but we fought the entire game. That’s the standard we’re promoting here. For me, I want to do this. I want to be here for the long haul. I want to continue to build what we’re striving to build.”