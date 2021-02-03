Merrillville, West Side cruise in quarterfinals

MERRILLVILLE — Davina Smith was thrilled to get back on the basketball court on Wednesday night, even if the outcome was never really in doubt.
The Merrillville junior continued to work her way back from a torn meniscus with a solid performance as the Pirates knocked off Morton 56-14 in the quarterfinals of the Class 4A Merrillville Sectional.
Smith had nine points and eight rebounds in just her fifth game of the season as she is slowly round back into form after suffering the injury in an open gym last year.
“It’s pretty tough right now,” Smith said. “I’m out of shape and I’m just trying to get back to how I used to be able to play. I’m glad to be back on the court and getting some game opportunities.”
Smith was back in her familiar spot in the starting lineup, a place she has been since her freshman season. The 5-foot-11 forward averaged 9.4 points and 5.6 rebounds per game last season, and she has averaged 5.5 rebounds for her entire career.
“We’re so happy to have Davina back,” Merrillville coach Amy Govert said. “Her presence is really going to help us in rebounding. Getting her back has been a big boost for us.”
Smith initially suffered a meniscus injury in eighth grade and she played on it for the first two years of high school before tearing it completely during an open gym. Smith was also on Merrillville’s track team as a freshman and she’s eager to keep adding stability to her knee as she makes her way back to competition.
“I was kind of nervous in the first game I played (last month),” Smith said. “I really wasn’t myself. I’m just trying to get back into it these last couple games.”
The Pirates (12-5) used an aggressive defense to hound Morton throughout the game on Wednesday as Merrillville led 7-1 after the first quarter and 25-1 at halftime. The Governors (9-14) didn’t score their first field goal of the game until 5:21 left in the third quarter when Samya Gardner hit an off-balance shot from inside the top of the key.
Morton’s loss represented not only the end of the season, but the end of the current iteration of the Governors’ program. With a couple Hammond schools consolidating next year, Morton will get an infusion of students from Gavit that will help boost enrollment as well as potentially numbers in the program. Third-year coach DeAndre Williams is optimistic about the future.
“There’s kind of an excitement in the unknown right now,” Williams said. “We’re all excited to see what comes of all this. We’ve been blessed this year with a great group of women and we’re trying to promote a standard here. We were down tonight, but we fought the entire game. That’s the standard we’re promoting here. For me, I want to do this. I want to be here for the long haul. I want to continue to build what we’re striving to build.”
West Side 58, E.C. Central 24: Carissa Minor knocked down two early 3-pointers as the Cougars jumped out to a 22-4 lead in the first quarter against the Cardinals. Minor and Sarah Burton each finished with a game-high 12 points while Antwaniya McDonald added 10 points in the victory. Alexis Ridle led the Cardinals with nine points as the team played the entire game without a substitute.
“We came out with intensity and that’s something that I asked them to do,” West Side coach Shanee’ Butler said. “We tend to come out a little slow, so bringing that intensity from the beginning was important tonight.”