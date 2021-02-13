Merrillville's season comes to an end with regional semifinal loss to No. 3 Penn

Govert wasn't sure of the official numbers, but Miller wraps up her career as Merrillville's all-time steals leader in girls basketball. She actually broke the record last season, and if the Pirates didn't have to temporarily shut down due to COVID-19 this season, Govert said Miller would've hit a few more milestones.

Either way, she emphasized that Miller still left her mark.

"I don't think anyone will ever touch Torri's steals record," Govert said. "And she doesn't know this, but if we didn't miss nine games this year, she would have been our sixth 1,000-point scorer in (program) history, and she would've ended as our all-time leader in assists. ... It's tough, but she's meant a lot to our program."

Merrillville was one of several Region programs that had to pause its campaign due to the coronavirus pandemic. While sporting a mask with the Pirates' logo and a basketball printed on it, Govert took a moment to simply congratulate her team for being one of the final 16 programs left in Class 4A.

After navigating such an unpredictable season, she believes her players have no reason to hang their heads.