Merrillville's season comes to an end with regional semifinal loss to No. 3 Penn

LAPORTE — The effort was there, but it just wasn't enough.
After clinching its sectional title in four years last weekend, Merrillville was overwhelmed by Penn in the first Class 4A LaPorte Regional semifinal Saturday. The Kingsmen, ranked No. 3 in the state by the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association, cruised past the Pirates for a 63-22 victory.
Merrillville was held to four made field goals in the first half and nine made field goals for the game.
"They seemed a little shell-shocked in the first half, but we told them, 'That's the level we have to get to,'" Pirates coach Amy Govert said. " ... Year in and year out, they are a difficult program to beat. They do things right, and that's where we want to get to."
Ten players scored for Penn (21-3), while junior forward Davina Smith paced Merrillville (14-6) with eight points. Senior guards Torri Miller and Cailynn Dilosa added four points and two points, respectively, for the Pirates.
With just over two minutes to play, Miller forced one of the Kingmen's ball-handlers into a double dribble, and a few moments later Dilosa swiped a steal en rout to a fast break layup.
Despite facing an insurmountable lead, both seniors' energy never wavered, and Govert wasn't surprised.
"Everything that we did defensively started with those two," Govert said. "We put a lot on their shoulders, and they handled it very well."
Govert wasn't sure of the official numbers, but Miller wraps up her career as Merrillville's all-time steals leader in girls basketball. She actually broke the record last season, and if the Pirates didn't have to temporarily shut down due to COVID-19 this season, Govert said Miller would've hit a few more milestones.
Either way, she emphasized that Miller still left her mark.
"I don't think anyone will ever touch Torri's steals record," Govert said. "And she doesn't know this, but if we didn't miss nine games this year, she would have been our sixth 1,000-point scorer in (program) history, and she would've ended as our all-time leader in assists. ... It's tough, but she's meant a lot to our program."
Merrillville was one of several Region programs that had to pause its campaign due to the coronavirus pandemic. While sporting a mask with the Pirates' logo and a basketball printed on it, Govert took a moment to simply congratulate her team for being one of the final 16 programs left in Class 4A.
After navigating such an unpredictable season, she believes her players have no reason to hang their heads.
"If you take everything into consideration, kids have never had to deal with this before — ever," Govert said. " ... We missed all of spring and all summer because we weren't allowed to do anything. So what they accomplished in this short amount of time, I couldn't be more proud of them."