Mets' David Peterson stymies Cubs

NEW YORK — David Peterson pitched one-hit ball over six innings for his first win in two months, and the New York Mets beat the Chicago Cubs at home for the first time in exactly four years with a 5-2 victory Monday night.

Dominic Smith homered for the Mets, who stopped Chicago's five-game winning streak in the opener of a four-game series between NL division leaders. New York scored all its runs with two outs and snapped a seven-game skid at Citi Field against the Cubs that began on May 31, 2018.

Peterson (2-5) was 0-4 with a 6.32 ERA in his last nine starts, including 0-2 with a 9.88 ERA in his previous four appearances. But he allowed just a third-inning single to Eric Sogard — then picked him off second to end the inning — and a leadoff walk in the sixth to Sergio Alcantara. The second-year lefty struck out three in a tidy 73-pitch performance.

Jake Arrieta matched zeros with Peterson until the fourth, when Smith singled for New York's first hit to break an 0-for-20 slump. He advanced to second when Billy McKinney drew a two-out walk and scored on James McCann's single.

Kevin Pillar clipped McKinney, who was leading off third base, with a foul ball one pitch before he delivered a two-run double to left-center.