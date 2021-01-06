Mia Pak leads defending state champ Chesterton

Pak’s goal is to get her team back to state and compete for the all-around title.

“I think Mia’s goal this year is to go down to state again and stay on the beam,” Matthys said. “That has kind of been the thorn in her side every single year.”

As a freshman, Pak was second on the bars and finished third on vault. She followed that up with wins on the bars and vault as a sophomore.

“She’s either won or been in the top three on bars and vault the past three years at state,” Matthys said.

Obviously, those two events are Pak’s strength, as she gets a powerful approach on the vault and flawlessly sticks routines on the bar.

“Vault is one of my best events, so I’m really confident in going out here and competing, just doing what I know I can do,” Pak said.

In the Portage Regional last year, Pak was tied for fourth on beam on the way to taking second in all-around behind King.

“It’s really hard because I’m so hard on myself,” said Pak after the regional. “When I do fall, I get really upset, but I just wanted to come out here confidently, hit the beam and I did. I didn’t really care about the score, I just wanted to hit it.”