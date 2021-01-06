Mia Pak leads defending state champ Chesterton

CHESTERTON — Chesterton senior Mia Pak will look to close out her stellar high school gymnastics career as the season begins in earnest this week.
Pak, a three-year varsity competitor, is the top returnee for the Trojans, who have won the last three state titles.
“Mia is an amazing force,” Chesterton coach Dawn Matthys said. “She’s powerful, she’s dynamic, she’s exciting. She’s also a great leader. She’s doing a great job this year working with her teammates and bringing them along with her.”
Pak has compiled an outstanding resume at the state finals the past three years. She finished third in the all-around as a junior, winning the bars and taking third in vault in the process. She was just a fall on beam away from finishing first in all-around.
At last year’s state meet, Pak said it can be nerve wracking competing in all four events, especially the balance beam.
“It’s a 4-inch piece of wood that you have to tumble on,” she said. “Especially that event. It’s really scary. When you compete in just two events, you only have to worry about those, two but now you have to worry about two more. It’s just extra pressure as well.”
Pak is also the top returning gymnast that feeds into the local sectional and regional, as South Central’s Makenna King, who finished second at state in the all around, isn’t participating at the prep level this season.
Pak’s goal is to get her team back to state and compete for the all-around title.
“I think Mia’s goal this year is to go down to state again and stay on the beam,” Matthys said. “That has kind of been the thorn in her side every single year.”
As a freshman, Pak was second on the bars and finished third on vault. She followed that up with wins on the bars and vault as a sophomore.
“She’s either won or been in the top three on bars and vault the past three years at state,” Matthys said.
Obviously, those two events are Pak’s strength, as she gets a powerful approach on the vault and flawlessly sticks routines on the bar.
“Vault is one of my best events, so I’m really confident in going out here and competing, just doing what I know I can do,” Pak said.
In the Portage Regional last year, Pak was tied for fourth on beam on the way to taking second in all-around behind King.
“It’s really hard because I’m so hard on myself,” said Pak after the regional. “When I do fall, I get really upset, but I just wanted to come out here confidently, hit the beam and I did. I didn’t really care about the score, I just wanted to hit it.”
That confidence Pak displays at each meet is what’s going to help carry the Trojans throughout the season.
“It’s a challenge,” Matthys said. “She can handle it. She’s pretty tough.”
Matthys said she has low numbers this season due to the pandemic and injuries.
“I have the smallest team I’ve ever had this year,” she said. “My lowest numbers in the past have been 15. This year, I have a couple that are injured, but for (Wednesday’s) meet I have seven girls competing.”