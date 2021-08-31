Michael Penix Jr. confident as No. 17 Hoosiers prepare for No. 18 Iowa

While Penix's numbers dropped slightly last season, a stronger supporting cast allowed him to take Indiana on a seemingly implausible run after Big Ten presidents reversed course on canceling the season.

Behind Penix, Indiana posted its best record in 54 years, made its first top-10 ranking since 1969 and a brilliant second-half at No. 3 Ohio State had the Hoosiers on the brink of an upset. Then Penix tore the ACL in his right knee on Nov. 28, setting up another grueling offseason of rehab.

Instead of fretting, Penix went to work and came back. He found his voice, on and off the field, and after being elected captain, Penix wants to deliver the kind of season Hoosiers fans haven't seen in generations.

The coaches believe in him.

"He's doing more than he's ever done in regards to every time we had a special teams period or a different type of period," coach Tom Allen said. "He he was always with the training staff doing extra work, with our weight room staff as well as our medical guys, just doing rehab and strengthening and conditioning and just doing extra things. He did that all fall camp. He even he did it last week."

The only question might be whether Penix can help Indiana end Ohio State's four-year reign as conference champs.