HAMMOND — It had been a back and forth affair with John Janawicz, but Michael Haggitt began to pull away in the final two frames at the final of the PBA50 South Shore Classic at Olympia Lanes.

Through the first six frames, it was practically a dead heat, with Janawicz and the top-ranked Haggitt trading practically identical results, including Janawicz getting a tough split on the fifth frame. Both bowlers rolled strikes on the sixth frame, followed by spares in the seventh and strikes in the eighth.

Janawicz rolled a spare on the ninth frame, and Haggitt responded in kind by throwing four consecutive strikes to close out the game and seal it for good in the process. Janawicz rolled three strikes in the tenth frame, but by then it was too little, too late as Haggitt won 237-219 to secure his first PBA 50 tour win and the $8,000 purse.

Haggitt said while the match moves fast, it's about thinking about what he needed to do and executing on that.

"Sitting down, I was trying to think through it, what I needed to do, then (Janawicz) decided to move my breakpoint away from me to get the ball smoother into a pocket. But the right lane was fine (for me). So it's a matter of executing basically," Haggit said.

Haggitt had a productive day before the stepladder finals, rolling two 300s and having a 270 average for the day and 243 for the tournament. Haggitt talked about how his productive day put him from a position where he was facing elimination, and didn't even have a bye entering the day, to the top seed in the finals.

"Coming into the day I was No. 9 and you had to make the top eight to get the bye. Just make good shots and try to not make mistakes," Haggitt said. "The first game everything came together, and then I think it was either the eighth or eleventh game that was the next 300."

The action leading up to the finals was notable as well. In the first match of the final round, PBA Hall-of-Famer Jason Couch took on Ryan Shafer.

It was a tight match, where neither side let up, but Shafer finished with five consecutive strikes while Couch had nine on his last two attempts on the 10th frame to allow Shafer to advance to the next round by winning 249-246.

Shafer then took on Glenn Smith, where Smith got off to a quick start but left the door open for a Shafer comeback, which Shafer took complete advantage of.

After having only two strikes the first five frames, Shafer struck back with five strikes over the last frames, while Smith only mustered two strikes and two spares to give Shafer another close game, 215-207.

Against Janawicz, however, it appeared Shafer's gas tank emptied. It took Shafer until the sixth frame to throw a strike, while it took Janawicz until the seventh frame to not throw a strike. Janawicz, who recently won the USBC Senior Masters for his first title and first major, quickly disposed of Shafer, winning 247-210 to advance to the title round.

Haggitt was complementary of the crowd at Olympia Lanes and the hosts as well, but did say the lanes took some getting used to.

"This is a great host, they take care of us. Everything is in the lanes here. They hooked a lot this week. That took some getting used to, the way it was hooking quite like that. But there was a lot of friction this week," Haggitt said.

For the Region participants who qualified for Thursday's single elimination action, Griffith's John Verbich finished in sixth, posting a 234 average and would have been the next person to be in the finals as a wild card had Couch not lost in the preliminary rounds. Crown Point's Bob Kammer Jr. finished 19th with a 224 average, while Chesterton's Larry Achten Jr. finished 24th with an average of 223 a game.

For those Region participants who did not qualify for Thursday's action, Munster's Eugene McCune finished 36th with a 218 average; Griffith's Rick Woloszyn finished 57th with a 211 average; Portage's John Riffle finished 73rd with a 206 average; and Valpo's Richard Hunt finished 95th with a 197 average.

PHOTOS: Times Classic winners