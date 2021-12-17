Michelle Castillo named Griffith softball coach again

Tuesday's Blackhawks game postponed: The game between the Blackhawks and the Florida Panthers scheduled for Tuesday has been postponed, according to the NHL. On Friday afternoon, the league announced that all Panthers games, including Tuesday's contest, have been postponed through Dec. 26. The postponed home game will be rescheduled, and the Blackhawks are working with the United Center to find a new date. The league also shut down all games for the Colorado Avalanche and Florida Panthers through at least next weekend, and the hard-hit Calgary Flames had their shutdown extended through the Dec. 24-26 holiday break.