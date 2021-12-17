Michelle Castillo named Griffith softball coach again

PREP SOFTBALL
Castillo returns as Griffith coach: Michelle Castillo, who was Griffith's softball coach from 1999 to 2005, is returning for another stint, the school announced Friday. Castillo, who has taught in the district since 1996 after helping Griffith to two state finals appearances as a player in 1989 and '90, led the Panthers to a sectional and regional title in 2000.
PRO FOOTBALL
Dalton, Shelley added to COVID list: The Bears added backup quarterback Andy Dalton and cornerback Duke Shelley to the COVID-19 list. The team also activated offensive lineman Elijah Wilkinson, giving the Bears 13 players on the list. That includes receiver Allen Robinson, nose tackle Eddie Goldman and cornerback Artie Burns.
PREP FOOTBALL
Gibson Southern's Brady Allen is 2021 Indiana Mr. Football: The IndyStar announced Friday that Gibson Southern's Brady Allen is the Indiana Mr. Football for 2021. Allen, who helped lead Gibson Southern to a Class 3A state championship last month, is the first Purdue recruit to win Mr. Football since Markell Jones in 2014 and Gibson Southern’s first Mr. Football. Allen was named on 51% of the ballots returned from the Indiana Football Coaches Association to outdistance finalists Caden Curry of Center Grove (25%) and Westfield’s Micah Hauser (12%). Allen finished as the state’s all-time leader in passing touchdowns with 149 for his four-year career.
PRO HOCKEY
Tuesday's Blackhawks game postponed: The game between the Blackhawks and the Florida Panthers scheduled for Tuesday has been postponed, according to the NHL. On Friday afternoon, the league announced that all Panthers games, including Tuesday's contest, have been postponed through Dec. 26. The postponed home game will be rescheduled, and the Blackhawks are working with the United Center to find a new date. The league also shut down all games for the Colorado Avalanche and Florida Panthers through at least next weekend, and the hard-hit Calgary Flames had their shutdown extended through the Dec. 24-26 holiday break.