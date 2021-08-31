Michigan City, Calumet enter state football rankings

Michigan City, Calumet join AP state rankings: Michigan City and Calumet have earned spots in the latest Associated Press state rankings released Tuesday. Michigan City (2-0) entered the Class 5A rankings at No. 9, while Calumet (2-0) moved into the No. 10 spot in 3A. Holdovers in the rankings are Merrillville (2-0), up one spot to No. 3 in 6A; Valparaiso (2-0), holding steady at No. 4 in 5A; and Andrean (1-1), still No. 4 in 2A. Local teams receiving votes were Chesterton in 6A and Hobart in 4A.

Officials investigating Ohio prep school: After a shellacking in a game televised on ESPN revealed an Ohio prep football team wasn't the top-tier talent it purported to be, the legitimacy of the school itself is now in question. As sports observers wondered how Bishop Sycamore ended up in the game in the first place, Gov. Mike DeWine announced Tuesday he'd asked the Ohio Department of Education to investigate whether the school complies with minimum standards under Ohio law and provides "the educational opportunities Ohio students deserve.” Bishop Sycamore's 58-0 loss to powerhouse IMG Academy from Bradenton, Florida, on Sunday in Canton raised concerns not only about player safety but about the Ohio school's operations, DeWine said in a written statement. In a required report filed with the state last year, Bishop Sycamore reported having just three enrolled students learning in a blended model of “online and traditional learning,” and its address was listed as a library at a university in downtown Columbus that now says it didn't actually end up renting space to the school, The Columbus Dispatch reported.