Michigan City, Calumet enter state football rankings

PREP FOOTBALL
Michigan City, Calumet join AP state rankings: Michigan City and Calumet have earned spots in the latest Associated Press state rankings released Tuesday. Michigan City (2-0) entered the Class 5A rankings at No. 9, while Calumet (2-0) moved into the No. 10 spot in 3A. Holdovers in the rankings are Merrillville (2-0), up one spot to No. 3 in 6A; Valparaiso (2-0), holding steady at No. 4 in 5A; and Andrean (1-1), still No. 4 in 2A. Local teams receiving votes were Chesterton in 6A and Hobart in 4A.
Officials investigating Ohio prep school: After a shellacking in a game televised on ESPN revealed an Ohio prep football team wasn't the top-tier talent it purported to be, the legitimacy of the school itself is now in question. As sports observers wondered how Bishop Sycamore ended up in the game in the first place, Gov. Mike DeWine announced Tuesday he'd asked the Ohio Department of Education to investigate whether the school complies with minimum standards under Ohio law and provides "the educational opportunities Ohio students deserve.” Bishop Sycamore's 58-0 loss to powerhouse IMG Academy from Bradenton, Florida, on Sunday in Canton raised concerns not only about player safety but about the Ohio school's operations, DeWine said in a written statement. In a required report filed with the state last year, Bishop Sycamore reported having just three enrolled students learning in a blended model of “online and traditional learning,” and its address was listed as a library at a university in downtown Columbus that now says it didn't actually end up renting space to the school, The Columbus Dispatch reported.
PRO HOCKEY
Blackhawks give Murphy four more years: The Blackhawks announced a four-year contract extension with defenseman Connor Murphy. The deal runs through the 2025-26 season and carries a $4.4 million salary-cap hit. The 28-year-old Murphy has turned into one of Chicago's most reliable defensemen. He had three goals and 12 assists while averaging a career-high 22:09 of ice time over 50 games last season. Murphy “has transformed into a defenseman capable of matching up with the opponent’s best players and someone we trust to help us preserve a lead in the final minutes,” general manager Stan Bowman said in a release. "Connor’s voice carries weight in our locker room as a veteran presence and we’re thrilled that his development and leadership will continue as a Blackhawk.” The 6-foot-4 Murphy was selected by the Coyotes in the first round of the 2011 NHL entry draft. He was traded to the Blackhawks in June 2017 along with Laurent Dauphin for Niklas Hjalmarsson. Murphy made his NHL debut in November 2013. He has 28 goals and 82 assists in 494 career games.
WOMEN'S PRO BASKETBALL
Mitchell leads Fever to win: Kelsey Mitchell scored 25 points, Teaira McCowan added 15 — including two free throws to cap the scoring with 15.3 seconds to play — and tied her career high with 19 rebounds and the Indiana Fever beat the Los Angeles Sparks 74-72 in Indianapolis. Nneka Ogwumike made two free throws to give the Sparks a 72-64 lead with 3:05 left, but Indiana (6-19) closed the game on a 10-0 run. Tiffany Mitchell added 12 points for the Fever.