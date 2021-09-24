Michigan City ends three-game slide, rolls past Lake Central

ST. JOHN — Michigan City was tired of losing after three consecutive defeats.
Omarion Hatch, Jaden Hart and their teammates made sure the Wolves got back in the win column on Friday at Lake Central with a 49-13 Duneland Athletic Conference victory.
Hatch caught a touchdown pass from Tyler Bush and added 53 yards rushing and a TD, while Hart rushed for 161 yards in the dominant win.
“It was (some) tough ones,” Hatch said. “We had to turn around, bring it so we could get this win.”
Rac'ion Anderson added 99 yards rushing and scored three touchdowns for the Wolves (3-3, 1-3 DAC).
“We found out what scheme they were running," Hart said. "It was a really good run game because (with) them going against us with that scheme, we can really get the ball downfield and make those big plays tonight,” Hart said.
Michigan City led 28-3 at halftime and after Lake Central scored on a 61-yard pass from Luke Neidy to Ace Henry to cut it to 28-10, the Wolves went to work again.
Hart broke down the right sideline for 69 yards to the Lake Central 1-yard line on the ensuing series, and Anderson punched it in on the next play to put the Wolves back in control 35-10 with 7 minutes, 53 seconds left in the third quarter.
On Michigan City’s next possession Treylen Simmons caught a 4-yard touchdown pass from Bush, his second of the night, for a 42-10 lead.
“We came out ready to play and everybody played hard,” Hatch said. “You take nothing for granted because Lake Central can beat you.”
Anderson scored his third touchdown of the night on a bruising 13-yard run late in the fourth for the final count and signature win.
“We needed to get a win tonight. We came on the road long trip for us and the kids got it done,” Michigan City coach Phil Mason said.
“It is who we are. We play fast, and we play physical. There's a mix of young (players) and we play quite a few sophomores with a good senior class, so I don't know if in those (losses) that got to us little bit.”
Hatch scored the first touchdown on a 40-yard sweep to put the Wolves up 7-0 with 4:41 left in the first quarter. Then the Wolves scored nine points in 16 seconds to go up 16-0.
A punt snap by Lake Central (3-3, 1-3) went out of the end zone, resulting in a safety for Michigan City. T’Lijah Robinson returned the ensuing free kick 57 yards to the Lake Central 3-yard line, and Anderson carried it in on the next play.
Bush then attacked the Lake Central defense through the air, hitting on scoring strikes of 37 yards to Simmons and to Hatch on a swing pass for 39 yards. Michigan City led 28-0 with 5:07 left in the second quarter.
Lake Central got on the board with Owen Denny's 22-yard field goal with 28 seconds left in the second quarter.
Xavier Williams finished with 75 yard rushing on 17 carries to pace the Indians.