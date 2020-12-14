Michigan City, Hobart basketball on hold due to COVID-19, other factors

Megyese hopes that his team will be able to resume its campaign during its holiday tournament Dec. 29, although he could not say for certain.

Hobart initially delayed the start of its season because of the football program's deep postseason run, which resulted in a Class 4A state runner-up finish. Since some of the Brickies' dual-sport athletes, who were coming over from the gridiron to the hardwood, weren't able to complete the IHSAA's minimum amount of practices to be eligible for basketball, the start of the team's season was pushed back.

Now, Black said the program is delaying the start of its campaign again for "a variety of reasons."

"I don't need to go into details, but we've got kids out, we've got kids hurt and we do have some kids in quarantine," Black said. " ... We had a delayed start because of football and with everything else thrown in, we haven't even played a game yet. It's just been one thing after another for our boys."

Black added that Hobart will be on hold for at least one week.

The team was supposed to host Morgan Township in its season opener Tuesday. The Brickies were also slated to host Lowell on Friday before playing at Boone Grove on Dec. 21. Those three contests have been postponed and makeup dates have not been set, according to Black.