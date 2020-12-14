Michigan City, Hobart basketball on hold due to COVID-19, other factors

Two more Region basketball programs have halted their seasons.
Michigan City girls basketball coach Mike Megyese confirmed to The Times on Monday that his team is on hold due to COVID-19.
The coronavirus pandemic, among other factors, has also paused the Hobart boys basketball team, according to Brickies athletic director Mike Black. He confirmed the stoppage to The Times on Monday.
Including Michigan City, at least 26 of the 43 Region girls basketball teams have suspended activities and/or missed a game this season due to COVID-19 concerns within their respective programs. The others are Bishop Noll, Boone Grove, Clark, Crown Point, EC Central, Gavit, Griffith, Hebron, Highland, Hobart, Kouts, LaCrosse, Lake Central, LaPorte, Marquette, Merrillville, Morgan Township, Munster, North Newton, Portage, River Forest, Valparaiso, West Side, Westville and Whiting.
With the addition of Hobart, at least 15 of the 44 boys basketball teams in Northwest Indiana have halted activities and/or missed a game this season because of coronavirus issues within their respective programs. The others are Bishop Noll, Boone Grove, Calumet, Chesterton, Clark, Gavit, Kankakee Valley, LaCrosse, Merrillville, Munster, North Newton, Valparaiso, Westville and Whiting.
The Michigan City girls basketball team, which is 7-0, was slated to play at Lighthouse on Tuesday before hosting Merrillville on Dec. 23. According to Megyese, both of those contests have been postponed and makeup dates have not been determined.
Megyese hopes that his team will be able to resume its campaign during its holiday tournament Dec. 29, although he could not say for certain.
Hobart initially delayed the start of its season because of the football program's deep postseason run, which resulted in a Class 4A state runner-up finish. Since some of the Brickies' dual-sport athletes, who were coming over from the gridiron to the hardwood, weren't able to complete the IHSAA's minimum amount of practices to be eligible for basketball, the start of the team's season was pushed back.
Now, Black said the program is delaying the start of its campaign again for "a variety of reasons."
"I don't need to go into details, but we've got kids out, we've got kids hurt and we do have some kids in quarantine," Black said. " ... We had a delayed start because of football and with everything else thrown in, we haven't even played a game yet. It's just been one thing after another for our boys."
Black added that Hobart will be on hold for at least one week.
The team was supposed to host Morgan Township in its season opener Tuesday. The Brickies were also slated to host Lowell on Friday before playing at Boone Grove on Dec. 21. Those three contests have been postponed and makeup dates have not been set, according to Black.
"We can't come back and play right away. We have to come back and get some practices in before we can play," Black said. "So, our goal right now is to (resume our season) in the holiday tournament over at Wheeler on Dec. 29."
