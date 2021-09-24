Michigan City/Lake Central

On Michigan City’s next possession Treylen Simmons caught a 4-yard touchdown pass from Bush, his second of the night, for a 42-10 lead.

“We came out ready to play and everybody played hard,” Hatch said. “You take nothing for granted because Lake Central can beat you.”

Anderson scored his third touchdown of the night on a bruising 13-yard run late in the fourth for the final count and signature win.

“We needed to get a win tonight. We came on the road long trip for us and the kids got it done,” Michigan City coach Phil Mason said.

“It is who we are. We play fast, and we play physical. There's a mix of young (players) and we play quite a few sophomores with a good senior class, so I don't know if in those (losses) that got to us little bit.”

Hatch scored the first touchdown on a 40-yard sweep to put the Wolves up 7-0 with 4:41 left in the first quarter. Then the Wolves scored nine points in 16 seconds to go up 16-0.

A punt snap by Lake Central (3-3, 1-3) went out of the end zone, resulting in a safety for Michigan City. T’Lijah Robinson returned the ensuing free kick 57 yards to the Lake Central 3-yard line, and Anderson carried it in on the next play.