Michigan City routs Lake Central in return to action

“You couldn’t,” he said. “You felt good about things right away and just kept it going.”

Michigan City (3-1, 1-0 Duneland Athletic Conference) did just that, as the Wolves kept finding new ways of scoring touchdowns while keeping Lake Central (1-5, 0-5) searching for answers.

First, it was junior lineman Logan Dwornik deflecting a pass behind the line of scrimmage leading Branch to intercept the ball in the end zone for the second score of the game. Jones got back into the action through the air with a 17-yard reception from junior quarterback Giovani Laurent before Laurent himself took a 9-yard rush to pay dirt to make it 27-0 with 8:55 left in the second quarter.

Lake Central senior kicker Derek Baldin stopped the bleeding with a field goal — his first of two on the night — before Michigan City tacked on touchdowns via senior running back Jonathan Flemings’ 15-yard rush, junior defensive back Kennon Tucker Jr.’s 22-yard strip and score and then Branch’s second trip to the end zone of the night courtesy of a blocked punt he then returned 20 yards for a TD.

Branch, who hadn’t scored in his career before Friday, described the game as a statement win for a Michigan City program that doesn’t want the rest of the DAC to forget about the Wolves.