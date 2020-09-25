Michigan City routs Lake Central in return to action

MICHIGAN CITY — Michigan City football is back in business.
The Times No. 9 Wolves lost two weeks of anticipated games against No. 2 Valparaiso and No. 1 Merrillville due to a coach testing positive for COVID-19. Michigan City made up for lost opportunities at Lake Central’s expense with a 48-6 victory to open its slate at Ames Field.
“Those two weeks were heartbreaking because we really wanted to play those two games,” junior linebacker Cornell Branch IV said. “When we got back, it was strictly business.”
Not one of Michigan City’s three units appeared to not show any sign of rust to open the game.
The Wolves’ defense quickly forced a three-and-out on Lake Central’s first offensive possession of the game to set the temp early. Senior defensive lineman Javant Hodges promptly blocked the ensuing Indian punt to give the Wolves possession with first and goal.
After a penalty against Lake Central before the first offensive snap, Michigan City senior receiver Kaydarious Jones rushed in a score from 3 yards out to get the Wolves back on the scoreboard for the first time since losing to Chesterton Sept. 4.
Although Michigan City coach Phil Mason said the first couple of practices were far from perfect, he admitted he couldn’t have asked for a much better start after the layoff.
“You couldn’t,” he said. “You felt good about things right away and just kept it going.”
Michigan City (3-1, 1-0 Duneland Athletic Conference) did just that, as the Wolves kept finding new ways of scoring touchdowns while keeping Lake Central (1-5, 0-5) searching for answers.
First, it was junior lineman Logan Dwornik deflecting a pass behind the line of scrimmage leading Branch to intercept the ball in the end zone for the second score of the game. Jones got back into the action through the air with a 17-yard reception from junior quarterback Giovani Laurent before Laurent himself took a 9-yard rush to pay dirt to make it 27-0 with 8:55 left in the second quarter.
Lake Central senior kicker Derek Baldin stopped the bleeding with a field goal — his first of two on the night — before Michigan City tacked on touchdowns via senior running back Jonathan Flemings’ 15-yard rush, junior defensive back Kennon Tucker Jr.’s 22-yard strip and score and then Branch’s second trip to the end zone of the night courtesy of a blocked punt he then returned 20 yards for a TD.
Branch, who hadn’t scored in his career before Friday, described the game as a statement win for a Michigan City program that doesn’t want the rest of the DAC to forget about the Wolves.
“We had to show that we’re back on top of the DAC,” he said. “I know some people probably think, ‘(Michigan City) had two weeks off. (They’re) not coming back.’ We came back and put up 48 points on the board.”
Gallery: Lake Central at Michigan City football
