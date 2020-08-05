Michigan City's Lia Thomas medals; host Crown Point takes team title

CROWN POINT — Lia Thomas didn’t look like a golfer who’d just won her third individual title in as many days.
The Michigan City senior posted an 80 to top the field in the Crown Point Invitational Wednesday at White Hawk Country Club. But that wasn’t enough for her.
“(Winning) feels weird. It feels like I don’t deserve it. I was not happy with my round yesterday and the same today. But you know it always feels good to win,” she said. “I was excited for today. I love this tournament. I love this course. I was just hoping for a better day.”
Thomas liked the way she hit the ball but felt like she struggled with her putter, especially on the front nine. Several players struggled with fast greens.
“I just couldn’t putt. I couldn’t make any birdies and it was tough to save par,” Michigan City’s Taylor Skibinski said. “I never play here enough to get a feel for the greens.”
Crown Point won the team title with a 375 despite the absence of its top two golfers — senior twins Madelyn and Delaney Adams. Bulldogs coach Jennifer Vinovich said she expects them to be back soon.
Thomas said she was disappointed in not seeing some of the top competition.
“I might’ve had a little bit of a cushion there where maybe I wasn’t as motivated,” Thomas said. “I still wanted to come out here and shoot a low round. I’m working on playing my own game and not worrying about anybody else.”
Valentina Gozo turned in the top round for CP, shooting an 83. She said she and her teammates felt like they needed to pick it up without the team’s Nos. 1 and 2.
“I was just hoping to shoot in the mid 80s. I’m pretty happy with how I did today,” she said. “I feel like my teammates were up for the challenge of being able to play varsity.”
Skibinski posted an 85, tying Valparaiso’s Noriah Rossman for third place behind Thomas and Gozo.
“I was happy with my woods. It was a big improvement (from yesterday) and I was happy with how I hit it,” Skibinski said.
Munster teammates Ananya Sharma and Becky Jones each shot 86. Sharma said Wednesday presented a learning opportunity for her. While most of the field struggled with the short game, it was the tee box that challenged Sharma. The Mustangs were second at 381.
“I try to take things more lightly, especially the greens because it’s different for every single course. It may have been a problem but I just try to take it a little bit lighter,” she said. “Golf is a sport where you’re not competing against the other teams. You’re competing against yourself and the course. I try to block out the other players and how they play because inevitably it’s you against yourself against the course.”
