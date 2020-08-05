Michigan City's Lia Thomas medals; host Crown Point takes team title

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT — Lia Thomas didn’t look like a golfer who’d just won her third individual title in as many days.

The Michigan City senior posted an 80 to top the field in the Crown Point Invitational Wednesday at White Hawk Country Club. But that wasn’t enough for her.

“(Winning) feels weird. It feels like I don’t deserve it. I was not happy with my round yesterday and the same today. But you know it always feels good to win,” she said. “I was excited for today. I love this tournament. I love this course. I was just hoping for a better day.”

Thomas liked the way she hit the ball but felt like she struggled with her putter, especially on the front nine. Several players struggled with fast greens.

“I just couldn’t putt. I couldn’t make any birdies and it was tough to save par,” Michigan City’s Taylor Skibinski said. “I never play here enough to get a feel for the greens.”

Crown Point won the team title with a 375 despite the absence of its top two golfers — senior twins Madelyn and Delaney Adams. Bulldogs coach Jennifer Vinovich said she expects them to be back soon.

Thomas said she was disappointed in not seeing some of the top competition.