Michigan City's Taylor Skibinski finishes strong at state

Crown Point senior Val Gozo followed up her opening round 87 with a 91 on day two to finish 63rd.

That, too, was her best finish in three trips down to the state finals.

“I had a really great four years,” Gozo said. “All the girls that have been on the team were always nice. They made it more enjoyable, especially because we made it down to state four times and did well in sectionals all four years. It was really exciting to be a part of.”

Crown Point sophomore Jenna Noort shot 96-98 to finish 79th overall. Junior Carli Manes with 86th with a 105-97 and junior Jasmine Harper finished 87th with a 96-107.

Bulldog coach Jen Vinovich said she was proud of the way her players persevered through tough conditions. While they didn’t have the result they went down to state wanting, they had plenty of reason to be optimistic about the future of the program.

“One of our goals at the beginning of the year was to make it back (to state),” Vinovich said. “That was something that wasn’t easy for us to achieve this year. We really should be proud to have gone to state four years in a row. We need to keep that in perspective and realize there were a lot of teams that didn’t have this opportunity.”