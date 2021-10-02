Michigan City's Taylor Skibinski finishes strong at state

As she sat sheltered from the heavy rain at the IHSAA girls golf state finals at Prairie View Golf Club in Carmel, Michigan City senior Taylor Skibinski planned for a washout and Monday finish after only getting through six holes.
The course was flooding. They’d been waiting for more than an hour. Daylight was running out.
Then officials announced the driving range would be reopening. Skibinski went back out with it still raining and played her final 12 holes in 3-over-par after being 6-over through six. She carded a 9-over-par 81 to go along with an opening-round 85 to finish tied for 34th to lead all area competitors.
“I was hitting the ball well,” Skibinski said. “I don’t know if it was waiting around for two hours and thinking, 'Hurry up and get this done with,' or what.”
Whatever it was, it worked. Skibinski shot an even-par 36 on the front nine (her back) with seven pars, one birdie and one bogey. It’s the best finish she’s had of three trips down to the state finals. Lapel's Macy Beeson shot even-par over two days to win.
“I’m definitely proud,” Skibinski said. “I’m happy with what I did today. I played with two amazing girls as well and was happy to have played with them. I think they had a lot to do with how I played. They were cheerful and always positive. I was happy with this being my last high school round.”
Crown Point senior Val Gozo followed up her opening round 87 with a 91 on day two to finish 63rd.
That, too, was her best finish in three trips down to the state finals.
“I had a really great four years,” Gozo said. “All the girls that have been on the team were always nice. They made it more enjoyable, especially because we made it down to state four times and did well in sectionals all four years. It was really exciting to be a part of.”
Crown Point sophomore Jenna Noort shot 96-98 to finish 79th overall. Junior Carli Manes with 86th with a 105-97 and junior Jasmine Harper finished 87th with a 96-107.
Bulldog coach Jen Vinovich said she was proud of the way her players persevered through tough conditions. While they didn’t have the result they went down to state wanting, they had plenty of reason to be optimistic about the future of the program.
“One of our goals at the beginning of the year was to make it back (to state),” Vinovich said. “That was something that wasn’t easy for us to achieve this year. We really should be proud to have gone to state four years in a row. We need to keep that in perspective and realize there were a lot of teams that didn’t have this opportunity.”
Kankakee Valley sophomore Brynlee DeBoard bounced back from an opening round 99 with a tidy 83 in her second round to finish in a tie for 67th place.