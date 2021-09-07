Michigan City's Taylor Skibinski works overtime to win Duneland Athletic Conference golf title in playoff

The result of such smooth execution was Skibinski’s latest victory in a rapid-fire succession of wins since the season began. The score wasn’t anywhere near Skibinski’s season-best of 69, which earned her the New Prairie Invitational title at Legacy Hills in August, but she’ll accept it.

“I’m proud to shoot an 83 for how I started, but you always want better,” Skibinski said. “I’ll take it for the conditions and what we played in.”

Michigan City coach Drew White wasn’t at all surprised to see his star senior once again come out on top, but that didn’t make it any less sweet. After being pushed to a playoff twice earlier in the season and prevailing, Skibinski approached the playoff with a lighthearted, matter-of-fact demeanor.

White never doubted that Skibinski would get the job done, although Gozo held her own and was ready to capitalize on any mistakes.

“Valentina did an outstanding job going toe-to-toe and shooting the 83 to get to the playoff,” White said. “But Skibby was able to just routine par and take care of business out there.”