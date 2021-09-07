Michigan City's Taylor Skibinski works overtime to win Duneland Athletic Conference golf title in playoff

CHESTERTON — Few golfers around the Region have been able to push Michigan City senior Taylor Skibinski to the brink this season.
But that’s what Crown Point’s Valentina Gozo did on an overcast Tuesday afternoon at Sand Creek Country Club in the Duneland Athletic Conference Invite. The duo overcame windy conditions and a lightning delay that paused the action for about 45 minutes to finish the round with twin scores of 83.
Skibinski prevailed in the end, making par on the first hole in five shots, while Gozo tapped in a short putt for a bogey. For Gozo, a talented golfer in her own right, taking Skibinski to a playoff was an achievement in itself.
“I would consider it one,” Gozo said. “(Skibinski) is a great player, so just being able to play one hole with her was pretty great. She always knows where to go, and she has really good strokes around the green especially.”
Skibinski opened the playoff hole by belting a drive to the left of the bunker, which she easily avoided after sinking into it in her first go-round, and then chipped a neat approach shot onto the green to set herself up for the win.
Regular-season champ Valparaiso won the team title with a 365, followed by Lake Central (371) and Crown Point (378). The Vikings had four players in the top 10, led by Norah Rossman (89).
The result of such smooth execution was Skibinski’s latest victory in a rapid-fire succession of wins since the season began. The score wasn’t anywhere near Skibinski’s season-best of 69, which earned her the New Prairie Invitational title at Legacy Hills in August, but she’ll accept it.
“I’m proud to shoot an 83 for how I started, but you always want better,” Skibinski said. “I’ll take it for the conditions and what we played in.”
Michigan City coach Drew White wasn’t at all surprised to see his star senior once again come out on top, but that didn’t make it any less sweet. After being pushed to a playoff twice earlier in the season and prevailing, Skibinski approached the playoff with a lighthearted, matter-of-fact demeanor.
White never doubted that Skibinski would get the job done, although Gozo held her own and was ready to capitalize on any mistakes.
“Valentina did an outstanding job going toe-to-toe and shooting the 83 to get to the playoff,” White said. “But Skibby was able to just routine par and take care of business out there.”
More than simply using her smooth, natural power to dominate, Skibinski had to measure the wind and ensure that she didn’t miscalculate on any of her shots. She also had to stay locked in throughout the duration of the weather delay, which was issued well after she had already finished her round.
“I definitely thought the wind played a very big factor in it,” Skibinski said. “There were a lot of shots where I played left, but it wasn’t left enough and the wind just took it. I think my distance was good, it was just the side-to-side, figuring out how far left you want to go and all that.”
Some wins came more easily, or with better scores, but White was overjoyed to see Skibinski once again rise to the challenge.
“I couldn’t be prouder of Skibby,” White said. “I told her earlier, it’s hard to say she faced adversity in a tournament she won. But at the same time, she faced adversity. There were winds out here that were challenging and there were a lot of good golfers in this field.”
Skibinski, who drives the ball well over 200 yards despite her small frame, always gets a kick when people ask about her strength.
“I don’t know,” she said through a laugh. “Everyone always asks me that. ‘You’re small, you’re tiny, you just power it.’ I don’t know where I get it from.”
It wasn’t just those aligned with Michigan City who were impressed with Skibinski’s performance.
Valparaiso University women's golf coach Jill McCoy was on hand for the invite, and as she brushed by Skibinski’s post-match interview, she whispered a few telling words.
“She just said, ‘You’ll look good in brown and gold,’” Skibinski recalled with a grin.
After tying for 58th place at the state meet last season and earning 51st as a sophomore, Skibinski wants to get on the podium this time around. White believes she can take that step, and isn’t looking forward to having to replace his ace golfer when she graduates.
“She’s accomplished so much over her career,” White said. “She’s accomplished more in her first three and a half years than a lot of golfers will accomplish in four. We’re not wanting to really think about what is going to happen when she moves on and graduates.”
“This year she’s picking and choosing,” he added. “If she sees an opportunity to be aggressive, she’s taking that opportunity, and more times than not, it’s paying off.”