Midwest Collegiate League playoffs begin Tuesday:

COLLEGE BASEBALL

MCL playoffs begin Tuesday: The NWI Oilmen will start play in theMidwest Collegiate League playoffs Tuesday at Oil City Stadium in Whiting. The Oilmen meet Southland in the semifinals, following Joliet and Crestwood, who play at 4:10 p.m. Semifinal series are best-of-3 and all game will be play at Oil City Stadium. Also, Christian Williams had a two-run home run in the seventh inning and the Oilmen scored six more an inning later Saturday in a 13-5 win over Southand in the regular-season finale. The Oilmen (24-11) won the regular-season title.

PRO BASEBALL

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Bobby Bowden dies at 91: Bobby Bowden did it all. Not only did he put Florida State on the map by taking the Seminoles from afterthought to dynasty, he left an indelible mark on the game with a rare combination of coaching acumen, gracious demeanor and a compassion for those he coached and competed against. The beloved, folksy Hall of Fame coach who built one of the most prolific college football programs in history died early Sunday at 91 at his home in Tallahassee, Florida, surrounded by his wife Ann and their six children following a battle with pancreatic cancer. Bobby’s son, Terry, called his passing “truly peaceful." And while he’s gone, Bowden’s legacy as a top-notch coach — and human being — will live on. The numbers are staggering: Bowden piled up 377 wins during 40 years as a major college coach and his teams won a dozen Atlantic Coast Conference titles and national championships in 1993 and 1999. Perhaps the statistic that jumps off the page is his sustained success with Florida State, which finished the season ranked in the top five of The Associated Press college football poll an unmatched 14 straight seasons (1987-2000) under his tutelage.