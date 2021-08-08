Midwest Collegiate League playoffs begin Tuesday:

COLLEGE BASEBALL
MCL playoffs begin Tuesday: The NWI Oilmen will start play in theMidwest Collegiate League playoffs Tuesday at Oil City Stadium in Whiting. The Oilmen meet Southland in the semifinals, following Joliet and Crestwood, who play at 4:10 p.m. Semifinal series are best-of-3 and all game will be play at Oil City Stadium. Also, Christian Williams had a two-run home run in the seventh inning and the Oilmen scored six more an inning later Saturday in a 13-5 win over Southand in the regular-season finale. The Oilmen (24-11) won the regular-season title.
PRO BASEBALL
RailCats fall to Saltdogs: David Lingua had two doubles Sunday, but the RailCats lost 7-4 to Lincoln at the Steel Yard. Ryan Cash and Jesus Marriaga both had two hits and an RBI.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Bobby Bowden dies at 91: Bobby Bowden did it all. Not only did he put Florida State on the map by taking the Seminoles from afterthought to dynasty, he left an indelible mark on the game with a rare combination of coaching acumen, gracious demeanor and a compassion for those he coached and competed against. The beloved, folksy Hall of Fame coach who built one of the most prolific college football programs in history died early Sunday at 91 at his home in Tallahassee, Florida, surrounded by his wife Ann and their six children following a battle with pancreatic cancer. Bobby’s son, Terry, called his passing “truly peaceful." And while he’s gone, Bowden’s legacy as a top-notch coach — and human being — will live on. The numbers are staggering: Bowden piled up 377 wins during 40 years as a major college coach and his teams won a dozen Atlantic Coast Conference titles and national championships in 1993 and 1999. Perhaps the statistic that jumps off the page is his sustained success with Florida State, which finished the season ranked in the top five of The Associated Press college football poll an unmatched 14 straight seasons (1987-2000) under his tutelage.
PRO FOOTBALL
Colts lock up Leonard with richest LB contract: Darius Leonard always believed he was the best linebacker in football. The Indianapolis Colts made sure he gets paid like it. The two-time All-Pro agreed on Sunday to a five-year contract extension worth $99.25 million that includes $52 million in guaranteed money, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. The person requested anonymity because the team has not released the terms publicly. It tops the five-year, $95.225 million contract Fred Warner recently signed with San Francisco, making Leonard the NFL's highest-paid linebacker — at least for now. “I’m a competitor, so if you aren’t first, you’re last,"" Leonard said while wearing a Colts cowboy hat. “Just to have my name right now at the top, that’s something I don’t take for granted. I have to continue to go out and prove I can play."
AUTO RACING
Ericsson wins inaugural Music City Grand Prix: Marcus Ericsson soared over a car early, overcame hard-charging runs from Colton Herta and Scott Dixon late, and survived the perilous city streets of Nashville on Sunday to win inaugural Music City Grand Prix. Ericsson made the IndyCar highlight reel long before the checkered flag when he jumped the backside of Sebastien Bourdais’ Chevrolet and knocked the Frenchman out of the race. Ericsson’s airborne Honda needed a new front wing only five laps into the race and he made it the rest of the way unscathed for his second victory of the season. “I'm sorry he ended up in the fence there,” Ericcson said.
PRO GOLF
Ancer wins FedEx St Jude Invitational: Abraham Ancer of Mexico won the FedEx St. Jude Invitational on Sunday for his first PGA Tour title, beating Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama and Sam Burns with a 6-foot birdie putt on the second playoff hole of a playoff. Ancer won the World Golf Championships event at TPC Southland after Burns' 5 1/2-foot putt — on the same line as Ancer — lipped out. “This is surreal,” said Ancer, the 30-year-old former University of Oklahoma player who was born in McAllen, Texas. “I felt I left so many shots out there on the back nine, but you never know.”