MIKE CLARK: Bill Greene left a legacy of leadership, friendship

When I met Bill Greene back in the 1970s, I was a cocky kid who thought he knew it all.
Spoiler alert: I didn't. Not even close.
Bill was taking over as sports editor at The Daily Journal in Kankakee, Illinois. I was a part-timer who started there as a high school junior a few years earlier. Bill was barely a decade older than me, but he seemed older. Part of it was his prematurely gray hair. Part of it was his life experience: military service during the Vietnam War, previous sports writing stops in State College, Pennsylvania and Charleston, South Carolina.
It didn't take Bill long to plant roots in Kankakee. He was a guy with an easy laugh and an equally easy-to-see work ethic. Coaches and athletes respected him and liked him. So did his staff, because he was a born leader.
He had a knack for telling you when you did something wrong in a way that you didn't get defensive. You just wanted not make that same mistake again, because you didn't want to disappoint him.
Over our few years working together in Kankakee, he taught me more than I ever learned in a classroom about journalism.
Among the lessons: Get your facts right. Grab the reader's attention in the first paragraph. Every word that goes into the paper matters, so take as much care in typing up Little League standings as you do covering a White Sox game.
After a while, Bill left Kankakee to come to this newspaper. I also departed for a few other destinations, and in the summer of 1987 found myself out of a full-time job for the first and only time in my career.
Bill helped me get some freelance work here. Those were the first of who knows how many bylines for me in the Times over three decades and counting. A year or so after that, there was a full-time opening in the Times sports department. Bill vouched for me and, because his word carried weight, I got that job in the late summer of 1988.
Bill worked his way up through the department to become sports editor here as well. I recall all this history now because word arrived last week that Bill had died earlier this year at 73.
It was tough news for me and my current and former colleagues. As he did in Kankakee, Bill quickly became a fixture on the Region sports scene in the '80s and '90s.
He was a throwback sports journalist. He could cover a game, edit a story and design a page — often all on the same shift. He was an early advocate for girls sports; he loved covering softball, to the point of following Region kids on the summer circuit. His other coverage passions included prep wrestling and the Bucket Game, the annual Indiana/Purdue football rivalry.
But again, the impact Bill made went far beyond the words he wrote or the sports sections he put out.
He lived his life every day by the golden rule. He treated everyone he met with respect and they returned it.
Journalism is a competitive profession and it's hard to pursue it for too long without rubbing some people the wrong way. Bill was the exception to that rule. People naturally liked him and he liked them back.
I was lucky to have him as a mentor. Luckier still to be able to call him a friend. Rest in peace, old pal.
Mike Clark can be reached at (219) 933-4197 or michael.clark@nwi.com. The opinions are the writer's.
