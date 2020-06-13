MIKE CLARK: Bill Greene left a legacy of leadership, friendship

After a while, Bill left Kankakee to come to this newspaper. I also departed for a few other destinations, and in the summer of 1987 found myself out of a full-time job for the first and only time in my career.

Bill helped me get some freelance work here. Those were the first of who knows how many bylines for me in the Times over three decades and counting. A year or so after that, there was a full-time opening in the Times sports department. Bill vouched for me and, because his word carried weight, I got that job in the late summer of 1988.

Bill worked his way up through the department to become sports editor here as well. I recall all this history now because word arrived last week that Bill had died earlier this year at 73.

It was tough news for me and my current and former colleagues. As he did in Kankakee, Bill quickly became a fixture on the Region sports scene in the '80s and '90s.

He was a throwback sports journalist. He could cover a game, edit a story and design a page — often all on the same shift. He was an early advocate for girls sports; he loved covering softball, to the point of following Region kids on the summer circuit. His other coverage passions included prep wrestling and the Bucket Game, the annual Indiana/Purdue football rivalry.