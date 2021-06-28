MIKE CLARK: Calumet College is ready for some football

Though Cal College has focused on serving commuter students for much of its history, the Whiting school is building dorms. That will allow the expansion of the college's sports menu with the option for student-athletes to live on campus.

The sport will have scholarships, according to athletic director Mike Avery. But it's also likely to attract athletes who want to want to keep playing the game and are willing to pay at least part of their expenses to do so.

"It's no secret that small colleges — we certainly are enrollment-driven," Avery said. "And athletics is a strategy to drive enrollment."

Now that word is out, Avery is attacking the logistical issues of starting a football program from scratch. First up is hiring a coach, which he hopes to do in the next month or so.

Then there's the issue of where to play. With Clark High School closing as part of the Hammond public schools' consolidation, taking over the Pioneers' athletic complex on Calumet Avenue in Robertsdale "would have been a dream scenario," Avery said, noting the existence of a bike path from the Cal College campus to the Clark facility.