MIKE CLARK: In a year of a pandemic and social reckoning, we can't 'stick to sports'

It is our job to report what is going on, to provide the context beyond the scores and highlight reels.

My colleague James Boyd has done a remarkable job of chronicling this unprecedented time.

He has had a series of candid conversations with black athletes and coaches who describe their own experiences in powerful terms. These should be required reading for anyone with an open mind and a desire to understand where we are today, more than 50 years past the civil rights marches of the 1960s.

James also has provided an almost daily chronicle of the havoc COVID-19 has wrought on the Region prep basketball scene. As of Thursday, 24 of 43 girls basketball programs and 13 of 44 boys teams in Northwest Indiana have halted activities and/or missed a game because of COVID protocols.

The games go on here and around the country. But more and more, influential voices in basketball world are wondering if it's the right call. On the telecast of Tuesday's Illinois at Duke game, ESPN analyst Jay Bilas called for a national conversation on the wisdom of playing while COVID surges. He noted the toll on players, many of whom may not be able to go home to visit their families yet are being flown all over the country to play games, all the while trying to stay healthy.