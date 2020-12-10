 Skip to main content
MIKE CLARK: In a year of a pandemic and social reckoning, we can't 'stick to sports'
This is the place you turn to find out what's going on in the sports world, from the Region and beyond.

And we give you that, from the return to action of nationally ranked basketball prospect Jalen Washington of West Side and Crown Point's star-studded girls team, to Indiana and Notre Dame's stellar football seasons.

For some of you, that's all you want, that we "stick to sports."

You don't want to read about the intersection of sports and social justice, which is much busier now than when Colin Kaepernick was taking a knee during the national anthem.

In a time when George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and more have become household names for tragic reasons, athletes have lent their collective voices to the movement for a more just America. Reporting on that is part of our duty.

Also, some of you don't want to hear in these pages about COVID-19 and the ways it has turned our world upside down. You say you want a release from the news of the day and just want to read about fast breaks and layups.

But there is no escaping either the pandemic that continues to surge or the long-coming reckoning for racial inequality in our country.

We cannot ignore how these ongoing national stories affect our little corner of the world. Sports may exist in a bubble sometimes, whether it's the NBA or MLB playoffs, but they do not exist in a vacuum.

It is our job to report what is going on, to provide the context beyond the scores and highlight reels.

My colleague James Boyd has done a remarkable job of chronicling this unprecedented time.

He has had a series of candid conversations with black athletes and coaches who describe their own experiences in powerful terms. These should be required reading for anyone with an open mind and a desire to understand where we are today, more than 50 years past the civil rights marches of the 1960s.

James also has provided an almost daily chronicle of the havoc COVID-19 has wrought on the Region prep basketball scene. As of Thursday, 24 of 43 girls basketball programs and 13 of 44 boys teams in Northwest Indiana have halted activities and/or missed a game because of COVID protocols. 

The games go on here and around the country. But more and more, influential voices in basketball world are wondering if it's the right call. On the telecast of Tuesday's Illinois at Duke game, ESPN analyst Jay Bilas called for a national conversation on the wisdom of playing while COVID surges. He noted the toll on players, many of whom may not be able to go home to visit their families yet are being flown all over the country to play games, all the while trying to stay healthy.

After that game, which Illinois won handily, Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski wondered aloud if the college game should pause till the COVID numbers start trending in a better direction. On Thursday, Duke announced the cancellation of the rest of its nonconference schedule, saying it would provide players the chance to spend time with their families over the holidays.

Some wrote off Coach K's take as sour grapes after a rare nonconference loss at home. But when people like him and Bilas, who love the game, raise these questions, we are duty-bound to listen. And again, we are duty-bound to report on the world as it is, much as some would prefer us to stay within the lines.

Sports live outside the lines, off the court and away from the field. We need to acknowledge that reality and tell you what we see fairly and accurately. Otherwise, we're not doing our job.

Mike Clark can be reached at (219) 933-4197 or michael.clark@nwi.com. The opinions are the writer's.

