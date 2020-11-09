MIKE CLARK: John O'Malley leaves a legacy of laughter and love, both for his family and for sports

The first thing you noticed about John O'Malley was the laugh.

"It could make you smile on your worst day," said his daughter Ashley.

John's laugh was loud and infectious and came from the heart.

Sometimes it would come before he could get through one of his own stories because he was cracking himself up. Sometimes he'd be reacting to someone else's joke.

Either way, I can't wrap my head around the fact I'll never hear it again.

John, a former Times sports writer who told the stories of Region athletes for more than 30 years, died on Sunday night at 65. It's time to tell his story, as best as I can.

I met "O" in 1988 when I first came to work for The Times. We quickly became friends because that's how it was with John.

"He could walk into a room not knowing anybody and come out and be friends with all of them," Ashley said.

And not just casual friends. Just a few years after that first meeting, I was heading over to the O'Malley family's townhouse in Dyer to feed their cat while the family was on vacation. John would do anything for his friends and the feeling was mutual.