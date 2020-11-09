MIKE CLARK: John O'Malley leaves a legacy of laughter and love, both for his family and for sports

The first thing you noticed about John O'Malley was the laugh.
"It could make you smile on your worst day," said his daughter Ashley.
John's laugh was loud and infectious and came from the heart.
Sometimes it would come before he could get through one of his own stories because he was cracking himself up. Sometimes he'd be reacting to someone else's joke.
Either way, I can't wrap my head around the fact I'll never hear it again.
John, a former Times sports writer who told the stories of Region athletes for more than 30 years, died on Sunday night at 65. It's time to tell his story, as best as I can.
I met "O" in 1988 when I first came to work for The Times. We quickly became friends because that's how it was with John.
"He could walk into a room not knowing anybody and come out and be friends with all of them," Ashley said.
And not just casual friends. Just a few years after that first meeting, I was heading over to the O'Malley family's townhouse in Dyer to feed their cat while the family was on vacation. John would do anything for his friends and the feeling was mutual.
John loved his family more than anything in the world, and was so proud of their accomplishments. He talked about his late dad, who was a professor at Notre Dame, and about his kids. He loved watching Ashley's basketball games at Lake Central and Indiana Northwest, and loved that daughter Courtney, a nurse, and son Justin, a police officer, became first responders.
"He didn't miss one game," Ashley said. "He could be feeling terrible and still come out to watch me play."
John covered some of the most high-profile sports for miles around. One of his Times stories on the Bulls was featured in this year's acclaimed documentary, "The Last Dance," and he covered Notre Dame football for years.
But maybe his lasting legacy was the countless stories he wrote about high school sports over the decades. He was a great reporter for a number of reasons: he did his homework so he was able to ask the right questions, he got his names and numbers right, and he easily gained the trust of coaches and athletes.
Former Times staff writer Mark Skertic had a unique insight on John, first as a coworker and later as the parent of one of the many athletes he covered.
"I remember that laugh emanating from the Times sports department in the evenings," Mark wrote on Facebook. "I got to see John's professionalism from another perspective a few years later when he ... interviewed one of my kids for story after a soccer game. He was patient, engaging and turned out a great story that our family saved.
"I'll bet a lot of families in Northwest Indiana have scrapbooks with a story that has a John O'Malley byline."
John left us way too soon. But his legacy will live on through all of the lives he touched — and there are too many to count.
"He was loyal to the family obviously," Ashley said. "We were all his first love. His second love was definitely sports."
Few people go through life giving and receiving as much love and joy as John. That is why we will miss him so very much.
Godspeed, old friend.
