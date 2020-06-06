MIKE CLARK: Morton grad Cody Earl chases his pro baseball dream

"I honestly feel like I'm in better shape than I've ever been," he said, citing increased speed and mobility.

The world, unfortunately, is not in good shape at all because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It brought live sports to a standstill in March and only now are they coming back.

The Pecos League's Tucson Saguaros still want Earl, but the circumstances have changed significantly. The league is playing, starting July 1, but all games will be in the Houston area. And the housing model for minor leaguers — who usually stay with host families to keep expenses down — no longer works in a world where stay-at-home orders have only recently been lifted.

Pecos League players now will need to find a place to live and to pay their own insurance premiums. Some kids have families who can subsidize their dreams. Earl is a blue-collar kid from Hessville who could use a helping hand.

A lot of people are trying to help him, including Morton coach Scott Lush, who loves his former star's approach to the game.

"He's old school baseball," Lush said. "He's one of the persons you want to see succeed because of his desire and work ethic. He's a machine out there."