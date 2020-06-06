You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
MIKE CLARK: Morton grad Cody Earl chases his pro baseball dream
alert urgent

MIKE CLARK: Morton grad Cody Earl chases his pro baseball dream

{{featured_button_text}}

Cody Earl is a quintessential Hammond kid.

Put a hurdle in his path, and he'll clear it. 

Earl proved that at Morton, where he put up monster numbers as a senior pitcher/third baseman, was named Times Baseball Player of the Year and led the Governors to a Class 4A sectional title. That, after being limited to just six games combined his freshman and sophomore years because of a broken L5 vertebra.

He moved on from Morton to Marian University in Indianapolis, where he continued to overcome injuries and excel on the field.

After his freshman year came elbow surgery. He was all-conference that season and the next season and the one after that — when he also was the Crossroads League Player of the Year.

Before his senior year, he had a feeler from the Pecos League, an independent loop that stretches all the way from Kansas to California. When his college career was over, why not move on to the pros?

He did need to be asked twice.

"Honestly, I've played over 18 years," he said. "It's everybody's dream to play professionally."

It was a dream deferred, on several counts. Sixteen games in, his 2019 season and Marian career ended with a ruptured Achilles tendon. So Earl spent the last year or so not finishing up his college career and starting his pro one, but rehabbing. And losing weight — since October, he's dropped 30 pounds to 193 on a 6-foot frame.

"I honestly feel like I'm in better shape than I've ever been," he said, citing increased speed and mobility.

The world, unfortunately, is not in good shape at all because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It brought live sports to a standstill in March and only now are they coming back.

The Pecos League's Tucson Saguaros still want Earl, but the circumstances have changed significantly. The league is playing, starting July 1, but all games will be in the Houston area. And the housing model for minor leaguers — who usually stay with host families to keep expenses down — no longer works in a world where stay-at-home orders have only recently been lifted.

Pecos League players now will need to find a place to live and to pay their own insurance premiums. Some kids have families who can subsidize their dreams. Earl is a blue-collar kid from Hessville who could use a helping hand.

A lot of people are trying to help him, including Morton coach Scott Lush, who loves his former star's approach to the game.

"He's old school baseball," Lush said. "He's one of the persons you want to see succeed because of his desire and work ethic. He's a machine out there."

A GoFundMe.com account has been set up for Earl that can be found by searching for his name. The goal is $5,000 — "It's better to have more than not enough," Earl said.

Anyone who would prefer to donate via check may contact Lush at (219) 712-8964.

The clock is ticking. Earl needs to raise the money by June 14. If all goes well, he'll hit the road for Texas on June 17 and arrive in time to start spring training three days later. Eleven days after that, he hopes to make his professional baseball debut.

"I'm excited," he said. "But I'm nervous as well. I haven't played in a game of baseball in over a year since I got hurt."

But he's been hurt before and come back stronger each time.

"It's just baseball," Earl said. "It'll come back to me."

Gallery: 50 great Region athletes

Mike Clark can be reached at (219) 933-4197 or michael.clark@nwi.com. The opinions are the writer's.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts