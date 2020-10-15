MIKE CLARK: Morton grad Cody Earl has a memorable one-and-done season in pro baseball

If Cody Earl's professional baseball career is over — which seems likely — it couldn't have had a better ending.

The former Times Player of the Year from Morton spent the summer playing for the Tucson Saguaros in the Pecos League, which moved all of its teams to the Houston area because of the pandemic.

Earl was coming off the latest in a string of major injuries, a ruptured Achilles tendon that ended his college baseball career at Marian University in Indianapolis 16 games into the 2019 season.

Before that, a broken vertebra sidelined him most of his freshman and sophomore seasons at Morton, and then he underwent elbow surgery after his freshman year at Marian.

But Earl rehabbed the Achilles. And he was not only healthy this year, but also, he believed, in the best shape of his life. What better time to give pro ball a shot so he wouldn't ever have to wonder "What if?"

Well, it turned out to be a bad time for someone not independently wealthy to try to break into pro baseball.

The minor league tradition of housing players with host families was a non-starter in the COVID-19 era, so all Pecos Leaguers had to raise enough for their living expenses before heading to Texas.