MIKE CLARK: Morton grad Cody Earl has a memorable one-and-done season in pro baseball

If Cody Earl's professional baseball career is over — which seems likely — it couldn't have had a better ending.
The former Times Player of the Year from Morton spent the summer playing for the Tucson Saguaros in the Pecos League, which moved all of its teams to the Houston area because of the pandemic.
Earl was coming off the latest in a string of major injuries, a ruptured Achilles tendon that ended his college baseball career at Marian University in Indianapolis 16 games into the 2019 season.
Before that, a broken vertebra sidelined him most of his freshman and sophomore seasons at Morton, and then he underwent elbow surgery after his freshman year at Marian.
But Earl rehabbed the Achilles. And he was not only healthy this year, but also, he believed, in the best shape of his life. What better time to give pro ball a shot so he wouldn't ever have to wonder "What if?"
Well, it turned out to be a bad time for someone not independently wealthy to try to break into pro baseball.
The minor league tradition of housing players with host families was a non-starter in the COVID-19 era, so all Pecos Leaguers had to raise enough for their living expenses before heading to Texas.
With an assist from Morton coach Scott Lush, Earl was able to crowd-source what he needed to live on for the summer. His original destination was an Airbnb that had a shared bathroom with three other people; that was soon replaced by a hotel room about 20 minutes away from the field.
After a few days of scrimmages, it was into the season. Tucson had a veteran at third base, Earl's natural position, so he played some shortstop and second base.
Then one of the Saguaros' starting pitchers got hurt and the manager turned to Earl, who hadn't pitched since high school. "I threw a bullpen sidearm and (the manager) liked it," Earl said.
So now he was the Pecos League's answer to two-way star Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels.
"I came in to relieve one game and (the manager) said, 'Can you start?'" Earl said. "The next game, I threw nine innings, then eight in 80 pitches."
The Saguaros knew a good thing when they saw it, so Earl soon found himself in the lineup every day either as a pitcher or position player. Every day weather permitted, anyway.
"Sometimes we'd be playing every day," he said. "But one week it rained five days in a row."
Then there was the heat. The Saguaros had batting practice at 7 a.m., when temperatures already were in the 90s with a heat index of over 100.
But Earl and the Saguaros persevered. They made the best-of-three finals, but trailed most of Game 1 before pulling ahead 5-4. Earl, scheduled to pitch Game 2, was supposed to have the day off.
But he had to come in to play second when the Saguaros' second baseman was injured. And when the team's closer also got hurt, guess who got the call?
After closing out that game, Earl started and earned the win the next day, capping his rookie season by hoisting the championship trophy. He batted .345 with one homer and 12 RBIs, while going 5-0 on the mound with a 3.49 ERA in a team-high 55 2/3 innings.
"It was definitely different," Earl said. "It was a fun time. ... I hadn't played baseball in a year."
But fun doesn't pay the bills. "I can't make a living off that," Earl said. "Not even close."
Then there is a nagging arm injury he brought home from Texas. "I went to the doctor when I got back," he said. "He said it was a bone bruise from overextension."
So, Earl is ready to move on with his life.
"It's time to make money with a big job, I guess you could say," he said.
He is living in the Indianapolis area, working at Amazon and helping coach a 10-and-under travel softball team. He's also started giving baseball lessons and would like to get more into coaching.
Earl also is open to playing adult softball or rec league baseball at some point.
But if this is it for his pro career, he leaves with no regrets and a lot of happy memories.
"I had to get back out there and play," he said. "(Otherwise) I would have wondered about it my whole life."
